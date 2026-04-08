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Guus Til Joey Veerman Mauro JuniorIMAGO
Siep Engelen

Translated by

PSV has dispatched a highly unusual ‘bonus’ to FC Volendam as a token of appreciation for the latter’s 1–1 draw with Feyenoord. The gesture underlines the intricate web of rivalries and dependencies that can define a domestic league campaign, where every result can influence the title race. By acknowledging Volendam’s efforts, PSV is not only expressing gratitude but also reinforcing the sense of community and mutual respect that binds clubs together. Although the precise nature of the bonus remains unspecified, the gesture itself is a clear signal that, in football, no victory is achieved in isolation; rather, it is the sum of many performances across the league. This symbolic act is therefore as much a celebration of Volendam’s resilience as it is a celebration of PSV’s own ambitions

PSV Eindhoven
FC Volendam
Feyenoord
J. Veerman
H. Veerman

PSV has sent a light-hearted yet appreciative message to FC Volendam after the Eredivisie outfit played a pivotal role in helping the Eindhoven club secure the league title this weekend. The two clubs had already exchanged some good-natured banter, and PSV has now honoured its promise to acknowledge Volendam’s assistance. 

On Saturday, PSV narrowly beat FC Utrecht 4-3, yet remained reliant on Feyenoord slipping up elsewhere. That favour was promptly granted: the Rotterdam outfit could only muster a 0-0 stalemate against the same Volendam side. 

“I haven’t had a text from Joey (Veerman, ed.) yet, but I do expect a bonus our way,” joked Henk Veerman immediately after the match on ESPN. “We’ll have to discuss that. Joey, congratulations, eh.” 

When the subject was raised again during PSV’s title celebrations on Tuesday, Joey Veerman merely smiled and said, “We’ll have to discuss that.” 

According to the Noordhollands Dagblad, PSV made good on its promise on Wednesday when Bavaria’s executive driver rolled up at Volendam’s training ground with ten trays of limited-edition PSV championship beer. 

Henk Veerman, the Volendam striker, grinned as he accepted the first can; it bore his friend Joey’s name and shirt number. According to the Noordhollands Dagblad, most players left the beer untouched: a crucial league match against FC Twente looms on Friday. 

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