PSV turned in a poor first-half display in the friendly against Villarreal. It was still 0-0 at the break, but the Eindhoven side could have few complaints: the Spanish visitors carved out chance after chance, while Ryan Flamingo and Kiliann Sildillia in particular took plenty of stick from fans on social media.

After a decent start from PSV, Alassane Pléa, Dennis Man and Tygo Land all found a bit of space. Villarreal then took complete control and former Ajax forward Georges Mikautadze tested goalkeeper Matej Kovar three times in the space of a few minutes, with Kovar keeping PSV in it with a string of saves.

That defensive fragility is causing serious concern among supporters. "The pain points from last season are far from resolved. Flamingo is positionally poor, as is often the case," concluded one fan, who was pleased with Land and with the fact Ruben van Bommel and Pléa were able to get minutes again.

Flamingo, who arrived from FC Utrecht two years ago for nine million euros, is drawing plenty of criticism. "Flamingo cannot become a starter, that is a real shame. He makes too many mistakes and has the same effect as André Ramalho," wrote one supporter on X, while another stated: "Last season it already became clear that Flamingo has little business being at PSV."

Just before half-time, the anxiety grew when Flamingo made another mistake. His error sent Ayoze Pérez through one-on-one with Kovar, but the attacker tried to chip the goalkeeper and sent the ball over the bar. "The tenth chance, after a mistake by Ryan Flamingo, also was not taken," reacted a PSV fan.

One supporter believes coach Peter Bosz must act. "Flamingo has to go to the bench. Then give a player from Jong PSV a chance, because it can hardly be much worse," was the harsh conclusion. Fans also blamed the club leadership for not signing another central defender after the injury to Jerdy Schouten: "Defensively it looks even worse than last year."

Sildillia at right-back also came under fire. "I don’t understand why PSV bought Sildillia," wrote one fan, while another described him as "mediocrity again". "For years, no defenders of sufficient quality have been brought in. And in the meantime Earnest Stewart is waiting for the market to become liquid," it said.



























