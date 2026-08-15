PSV went into the break 0-1 up against Excelsior, but there is plenty of frustration among the Eindhoven club's supporters on social media. Paul Wanner in particular is coming in for heavy criticism from PSV fans.

Ruben van Bommel scored the only goal of the first half after just five minutes. Wanner had squandered a huge chance moments earlier. Joey Veerman sent the 20-year-old midfielder clean through with a wonderful pass, but Wanner took too long and shot straight at goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel. Van Bommel calmly tucked away the rebound.

Little changed for Wanner after that. "Wanner is the biggest flop signing," one fan writes, while another delivers a harsh verdict: "What Wanner does there shows in one move everything he is lacking." Another supporter keeps it even simpler: "Paul Wanner, what an unbelievably poor match you are playing."

Calls for Kodai Sano are growing louder as a result. The Japanese player, who was signed from NEC this week and starts on the bench against Excelsior, is being put forward by several supporters as a replacement: "Sano for Wanner please!"

Last year, PSV paid around fifteen million euros for Wanner. "Bayern conned us with Wanner," is the feeling among supporters. Another fan would part ways with the seven-cap Austria international: "Sell Wanner, and quickly."

Elsewhere, a few team-mates are earning praise instead. "Veerman is playing a very strong first half," one supporter writes, while another says: "Veerman and Van Bommel are playing brilliantly." Veerman's passing in particular is standing out after PSV visibly lacked that creativity last week, according to their supporters, when the Volendam native was suspended.