PSL youngster Rowan Human openly expresses his admiration for Keagan Dolly and his eagerness to play alongside him at Kaizer Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: Human is one of the players who are expected to leave Maritzburg United after the side has been relegated from the Premier Soccer League and will now ply their trade in the National First Division.

Human's future has been subject to a lot of speculation with teams like Chiefs reportedly keen on the services of the 22-year-old. By his own admission, Human would love to play for Amakhosi as one of his role models, Keagan Dolly - who happens to be from the same Westbury area in Johannesburg - is a senior player at Naturena.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I speak to Keagan a lot and I feel like there’s not much pressure, but I need to keep working hard. It will be nice to play with him but whatever happens, it happens, said Human as per TimesLive.

"There are good players there and we boys from there just need to stay focused on football because there’s a lot of talent," Human spoke proudly about his neighbourhood where former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar was born. One question he gets asked a lot is about his career and his next move, but he appears to have his focus on national duty.

"I get that question a lot but at this point I’ve told my agent that I’m at Cosafa and I’m focusing on this. This is an opportunity for me and for now, I’m not sure what is going to happen," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Human is currently with Bafana Bafana in the regional Cosafa Cup where he has already scored South Africa's opening goal of the tournament before lending a hand in the 2-1 win over Botswana this past weekend.

"The first game (against Namibia) was tough because it was our first competitive game together, besides playing a friendly, and you could see the guys understood what the coach wanted and how we wanted to play as a team to get a positive result.

"In Saturday's game, the fans pushed us a lot after going a goal down. There were improvements from the first game, and you could see that we had played together," said Human.

WHAT'S NEXT: Human is expected to start again for Bafana when Morena Ramoreboli's side take on Eswatini in the final group game on Tuesday evening.