PSL Wrap: Unbeaten Stellenbosch FC surrender two goal lead, SuperSport United suffer defeat

Stellenbosch FC gave away a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League match at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

It was Stellies, who opened the scores in the 59th minute through Stanley Dimgba and they doubled their lead in the 70th minute courtesy of Ashley Du Preez.

However, a spirited fight from Usuthu saw them reduce the deficit in the 74th minute through second-half substitute Sphesihle Maduna before Keagan Buchanan, also came off the bench to snatch a dramatic draw in the 88th minute.

It was the home side who started the game on a high note as Junior Mendieta rattled the woodwork with only six minutes played and he also missed another chance in the 12th minute after being put through by Du Preez but Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa came out to clear the danger.

Usuthu under Benni McCarthy created their first chance in the 23rd minute when Xolani Mlambo exchanged passes with Lehlohonolo Majoro but the latter’s right-footed effort could not trouble goalkeeper Sage Shane Stephens.

Majoro was a constant threat for the Stellies as he kept knocking on their door for the opener but their defensive line remained tight for a 0-0 draw at the half-time break.

The home team came back for the second period a more rejuvenated side but they had to wait until the 59th minute to break the deadlock when Dimgba beat the offside trap to smash the ball past Mothwa.

Eleven minutes later, they were 2-0 up after Du Preez exchanged passes with Mendieta, with the latter setting him up for another cool finish past Mothwa.

However, Usuthu responded four minutes later when Maduna turned with the ball to beat Shane Stephens, and with the game heading for a 2-1 win in favour of Stellies, Buchanan, who came in for Mulenga then snatched a draw with 10 minutes left to the final whistle.

However, Stellies were reduced to 10-men in the dying moments after Devon Titus was shown his second yellow card for a clumsy tackle.

Despite the draw, Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch maintained their unbeaten start to the season after 11 matches and are second on the table with 21 points while AmaZulu are eighth on the log with 15 points from 11 matches.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United blew away a chance to move third on the log after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Article continues below

It was SuperSport, who took an early lead in the fourth minute courtesy of Thamsanqa Gabuza, Sede Junior Dion then levelled the scores for Gallants in the 37th minute before second-half substitute Lerato Lamola snatched the win for the away team in the 85th minute.

Elsewhere, Chippa United needed a 75th-minute goal from Mogakolodi Ngele to sink Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium while Sekhukhune United scored through Ghana international Edwin Gyimah to beat Royal AM 1-0 at Ellis Park Stadium.