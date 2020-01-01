PSL Wrap: TS Galaxy show courage against Golden Arrows, AmaZulu held by Cape Town City

Matchday five of the 2020/21 season saw KwaZulu-Natal sides Abafana Bes'thende and Usuthu fail to hold onto their leads on Saturday

TS Galaxy had to fight back to hold Lamontville to a draw in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

The Rockets were hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2020/21 season having drawn 1-1 with Swallows FC in their previous game.

Abafana Bes'thende were also keen to preserve their unbeaten record for this term after drawing 2-2 with in their last match.

More teams

Galaxy dominated the first-half, but they were wasteful with Lindokuhle Mbatha, Karabo Tshepe and Ebrahim Seedat all guilty of missing clear cut chances in the first half.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The Rockets were left to rue their missed chances in the second-half as Abafana Bes'thende broke the deadlock following a mistake by the hosts with 18 minutes left on the clock.

Gerald Modisane attempted a back-heel pass and Pule Mmodi intercepted the ball and fired past Galaxy goalkeeper Websten Van Der Linde to make it 1-0 to Arrows.

However, the Rockets pushed for the equalizing goal in the dying minutes of the match and they managed to score in the last minute.

Mokete Mogaila was the man, who scored to ensure that the encounter ended in a 1-1 draw which left Arrows and Galaxy placed seventh and eighth respectively on the league standings.

Meanwhile, FC also let the lead slip in their encounter against at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

Usuthu were keen to bounce back to winning ways after succumbing to a narrow 4-3 defeat to the defending champions in their last game.

While the Citizens were looking to record their second successive win after defeating Bloemfontein 4-2 in their previous match.

The hosts were awarded an early penalty after Taariq Fielies was adjudged to have fouled Lehlohonolo Majoro in the box just three minutes into the encounter.

Former marksman Majoro then dusted himself down and clinically converted the penalty-kick to make it 1-0 to AmaZulu.

City then pressed the home side and they did level matters five minutes before half-time when Abbubaker Mobara set-up Prince Agyemang, who netted with a low effort to make it 1-1.

Article continues below

AmaZulu suffered a blow after the restart as Majoro was shown a straight red for a horrific challenge on Thamsanqa Mkhize and the hosts had to play with 10 players.

The home side frustrated the Citizens with some resolute defending and ultimately, the match ended in a 1-1 draw on the night.

The result sees AmaZulu climb up to the ninth spot on the league standings, while City also moved up to sixth place.