PSL Wrap: Truter registers second straight AmaZulu win as TS Galaxy boost survival chances

AmaZulu registered back-to-back wins under coach Brandon Truter after beating Maritzburg United 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League game on Saturday.

Usuthu held onto the slim lead for the entire game and managed to beat Maritzburg United for the first time since 2014.

Usuthu would have scored the opener in the 17th minute, but Lehlohonolo Majoro was denied in a one-on-one situation by Marcel Engelhardt.

After impressive work by Majoro to put Maritzburg United’s defence under pressure, Nicholas Lukhubeni scored an own goal to give the home side the lead in the 21st minute.

AmaZulu made a change at the hour mark when Mxolisi Kunene was replaced by Tsepang Moremi before two more substitutions were done seven minutes later. Majoro and Xola Mlambo left as Andre de Jong and Sphesihle Maduna filled their places, respectively.

Truter made a final change in the 84th minute when he withdrew Luvuyo Memela and threw Keagan Buchanan into action.

On the Maritzburg United side, Amadou Soukouna, Leletu Skelem, Rowan Human, and Nazeer Allie replaced Tawanda Macheke, Lucky Baloyi, Keagan Ritchie, and Genino Palace, respectively.

Meanwhile, TS Galaxy boosted their chances of surviving in the top-tier with a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United.

After good work by Marks Munyai, Orebotse Mongae gave the visitors the lead in the eighth minute with a composed finish.

A moment later, Nkanyiso Madonsela came close to equalizing for Sekhukhune, but he was denied by Melusi Buthelezi at point-blank.

Chibuike Ohizu, Charlton Mashumba, Tshediso Patjie, and Katlego Molaba came on for Sekhukhune United replacing Justin Shonga, Madonsela, Dominic Sithole, and Willard Katsande.

The visitor’s changes involved Ethan Brooks coming on for Lefa Hlongwane and Wayde Lekay replacing Chidi Kwem in the 60th and 72nd minutes, respectively.

TS Galaxy are now 18th, with 22 points above Swallows and Baroka FC.

Finally, Cape Town City and Royal AM shared the points after a 1-1 draw at DHL Stadium.

Mxolisi Macuphu scored the opener for Cape Town in the 43rd minute before an own goal by Zukile Mkhize pegged the hosts back in the 67th minute.