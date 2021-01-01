PSL Wrap: Swallows FC slow down SuperSport United's title hopes, Maritzburg United grab late win

Two matches were played on Tuesday with the Team of Choice recording a much needed win, while the Beautiful Birds were held at home

Swallows FC extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in the PSL when they drew 1-1 with SuperSport United at Dobsonville Stadium.

The Beautiful Birds were hoping to bounce back to winning ways after drawing 1-1 with Orlando Pirates in the original Soweto Derby clash on Saturday.

While Matsatsantsa were desperate to snap their eight-match winless run having drawn 1-1 with Black Leopards on Saturday in their previous game.

SuperSport created better chances than the hosts in the first-half as Sipho Mbule was denied by Swallows goalkeeper Virgil Vries and Moses Waiswa scuffed a cutback pass from close range.

However, it was the hosts, who opened the scoring when an unmarked Fawaaz Basadien headed home Lebohang Mokoena’s cross to hand Swallows a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time.

The visitors surged forward after the restart as they looked level matters and Mbule's thunderous long-range shot was fantastically saved by Namibia international Vries.

Mbule did grab the goal he had been looking for when the Bafana Bafana international headed home a cross from Keenan Philips to make it 1-1 with 12 minutes left.

The late goal ensured that the game ended in a 1-1 draw and the result saw Swallows remain fifth on the league standings.

On the other hand, SuperSport, whose coach Kaitano Tembo has stated that they are looking to clinch this season's PSL title, remained sixth on the log - 10 points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation to the National First Division by securing a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium.

Stellies were keen to snap a six-match winless run after drawing 1-1 with Bloemfontein Celtic in their previous game on Saturday.

While the Team of Choice were winless in two matches having drawn 1-1 with Baroka FC in their previous encounter on Friday.

The two teams failed to find the back of the net in the first-half and the only goal of the match came in stoppage time after visitors were awarded a penalty with Junior Mendieta having handled the ball in the box.

Thabiso Kutumela stepped up and scored from the spot-kick to seal Maritzburg's 1-0 win as he took his tally to 11 goals in the league for this season.

As a result, Maritzburg remained 13th on the standings, but they are now six points above the relegation zone, while Stellenbosch remained 12th on the log.