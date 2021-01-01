PSL Wrap: Swallows FC miss chance to go second, in-form TTM edge Stellenbosch FC
Swallows FC maintained their unbeaten record in the PSL when they drew 1-1 with Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.
The deadlock was broken just 13 minutes into the match and it was Kgaogelo Sekgota, who opened the scoring with a well-taken goal.
Sekgota cut inside from the right and curled the ball into the near post to make it 1-0 to Swallows - netting his first-ever goal for the Soweto giants.
The Citizens then pushed for the equalizing goal and they were awarded a penalty after Thabo Nodada was fouled in the box.
Mduduzi Mdantsane then stepped up and beat Swallows goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni from a spot-kick to make it 1-1 just after the half-hour mark.
The score was 1-1 during the half-time break in the Mother City.
The Beautiful Birds attacked in numbers after the restart as they looked to restore their lead, but they suffered a blow when Junaid Sait was sent off.
The 27-year-old player received his second yellow card of the match and Swallows were reduced to 10 players six minutes after the hour-mark.
Swallows head coach Brandon Truter reacted by introducing a defender, Sipho Sibiya, as the visitors looked to contain City in the latter stages of the game.
The two teams launched attacks, but they were unable to find a late goal and the game ended in a 1-1 draw on the day.
The draw saw City remain seventh on the league standings, while Swallows remained third on the log - two points behind second-placed SuperSport United.
Meanwhile, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) made it three wins in a row across all competitions when they edged out Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at Thohoyandou Stadium.
Vhadau Vha Damani took the lead on the half-hour mark through Thembisani Nevhulamba, who had been handed a rare start by coach Dylan Kerr.
The 35-year-old marksman fired past Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens with a decent finish to make it 1-0 to Tshakhuma - scoring his second goal in five league starts.
Tshakhuma were then able to contain Stellenbosch and the hosts were leading 1-0 at the interval.
Dean Van Rooyen, who is an attacker by trade, was introduced by Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker prior to the start of the second half.
The former 24-year-old player sent Ashley Du Preez through on goal and the latter was denied by Washington Arubi in the Tshakhuma goal.
Arubi was a busy man in the closing stages as he reacted quickly to gather the ball before Du Preez could pounce and snatch a late equalizing goal.
Ultimately, Tshakhuma emerged as 1-0 winners and they remained 14th on the standings, but they are now level on points with 13th-placed Stellenbosch.