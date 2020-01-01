PSL Wrap: Swallows FC go level with Mamelodi Sundowns as Memela inspires AmaZulu FC

Matchday eight of the 2020/21 season continued on Sunday afternoon with two matches taking place

Swallows FC came back to defeat Black 2-1 in a league game which was played at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

Lidoda Duvha were determined to snap their four-match winless run in the league, while the Birds were keen to maintain their unbeaten record this season.

Leopards opened the scoring through Onyedikachi Ononogbu, who turned home a cross from Ovidy Karuru to make it 1-0 to the home side six minutes into the game.

The Birds then took control of the match and Lidoda Duvha goalkeeper King Ndlovu produced fine saves to deny Zaphaniah Mbokoma, Lebogang Mokoena and Vuyo Mere.

However, Ndlovu was finally beaten three minutes before half-time when Thabo Matlaba set-up Ruzaigh Gamildien, who scored from close range to make it 1-1.

Swallows took the lead for the first time on the day and it was a stunning goal by Joseph Mhlongo as he cut inside and curled a powerful shot into the far-post to make it 2-1 to the visitors in the 71st minute.

The goal sealed Swallows FC's 2-1 victory over Leopards, who were unable to grab a late equalizing goal.

As a result, Swallows remained second on the league standings - level on points with leaders, , while Leopards remain 15th on the log.

Meanwhile, FC secured a 3-1 win over Black Leopards in a match which was played at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

Usuthu were desperate to end a four-match winless run in the league, while the Chilli Boys were also eager to snap a four-match winless run.

Chippa broke the deadlock 14 minutes into the match through Isaac Nhlapo, who scored with a curling effort to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

Usuthu then piled pressure on the Chilli Boys and they managed to level matters when Augustine Mulenga turned home Siphelele Mthembu's cross in the 24th minute to make it 1-1.

It was soon 2-1 to AmaZulu when Mulenga set-up Luvuyo Memela, who scored with a low shot and the hosts were leading at the interval.

The two former players combined again after the restart and Memela made it 3-1 to AmaZulu in the 55th minute - netting his sixth league goal of the campaign.

AmaZulu were then able to contain Chippa and ultimately, they ran out 3-1 winners on the day.

The victory took AmaZulu to eighth spot on the league standings, while Chppa remain 14th on the log.