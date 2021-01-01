PSL Wrap: Swallows FC close gap after Mamelodi Sundowns slip up, Golden Arrows leapfrog Orlando Pirates

Matchday 11 of the 2020/21 league season saw the Chilli Boys and Abafana Bes'thende record wins

Swallows FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory over FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The only goal of the match came in the second-half and it was the Beautiful Birds' in-form striker Ruzaigh Gamildien, who scored.

The goal came after the visitors were awarded a penalty with Fawaaz Basadien having been fouled in the 56th minute.

Gamildien then stepped up and scored from the spot-kick and it was his sixth goal in the last six league matches.

The victory saw Swallows go level on points on with log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, who were held to a 0-0 draw by SuperSpprt United on Saturday afternoon.

The defeat saw Baroka slip down to the ninth spot on the league standings and they are now winless in five matches.

Meanwhile, Dan Malesela's claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Frederic Nsabiyumva was the hero for the Chilli Boys as his first-half goal was enough to hand the visitors the victory on the day.

The towering central defender headed the ball past Galaxy goalkeeper Wensten van der Linde to make it 1-0 just four minutes into the game.

Ultimately, Malesela was able to mastermind a victory over his former side, Galaxy and the victory took Chippa to 12th place on the log.

While Galaxy's woes continued as they remained 15th on the standings having lost five of their last six matches.

At Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban, Lamontville maintained their unbeaten start to the current season by securing a 2-1 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Velemseni Ndwandwe's first-half goal inspired Abafana Bes'thende to a victory after some good work by Divine Lunga.

Zimbabwe international Lunga Lungu picked out Ndwandwe, who scored with a decent finish in the 19th minute and the win saw Arrows leapfrog into fourth spot on the log.

The defeat extended Tshakhuma's winless run to seven matches and pressure is mounting on coach Joel Masutha.

Lastly, Bloemfontein fought back to hold Stellenbosch FC to a 1-1 draw at Dr Molemela Stadium in the City of Roses.

Lelethu Skelem opened the scoring with a great finish in the 44th minute, but his goal was cancelled out by Menzi Masuku's strike two minutes before the hour-mark.

The draw left Celtic and Stellenbosch placed seventh and 11th respectively on the standings.