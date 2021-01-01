PSL Wrap: Swallows fail to leapfrog Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows edge closer to Mamelodi Sundowns

Four matches were played on Saturday and the Team of Choice were the only side which recorded a win

Swallows FC extended their winless run in the PSL to eight matches but they let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Beautiful Birds started the match like a house on fire as they scored twice within the first 10 minutes of the encounter with the Chilli Boys at sixes and sevens at the back.

Kgaogelo Sekgota broke the deadlock in the ninth minute after being set-up by Wandisile Letlabika as the left-footed attacker netted his second goal of the season.

The visitors doubled their lead a minute later through Ruzaigh Gamilden, who produced a stunning effort and it was his 11th goal this term - two behind the PSL's top scorer Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United.

However, Chippa fought back in the second-half and they levelled matters after they were awarded a penalty which was converted by Anthony Laffor to make it 2-1 five minutes after the restart.

The comeback was completed in the 61st minute when Augustine Chidi Kwem reacted quickly to Sizwe Mdlinzo's cross and he scored to ensure that the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The result saw Chippa remain 13th on the league standings, while Swallows missed an opportunity to leapfrog third-placed Orlando Pirates and they remained fourth on the log.

At Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Lamontville Golden Arrows came back to hold Cape Town City to a 1-1 draw and both goals were scored in the first 13 minutes of the match.

Abdul Ajagun netted his first-ever PSL goal to hand City the lead just four minutes into the game, but Velemseni Ndwandwe's seventh goal of the season ensured that the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The result saw Arrows remain second on the log - three points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, while City moved up to seventh place on the table.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United stretched their unbeaten run to four matches in the league when they brushed aside TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium.

Both goals were scored inside the final 16 minutes of the game with Bongokuhle Hlongwane opening the scoring in the 74th minute to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

Maritzburg's 2-0 victory was sealed by the in-form Thabiso Kutumela after a mistake by the Galaxy defence and he scored his fifth goal in as many competitive matches.

As a result, Maritzburg climbed out of the relegation zone as they moved up to 14th place on the table and Galaxy remained eighth on the standings.

Lastly, Bloemfontein Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka FC at Dr Molemela Stadium where Victor Letsoalo's first-half goal was cancelled out by Richard Mbule's 82nd-minute strike.

Therefore, Celtic and Baroka remained 12th and 10th respectively on the standings.