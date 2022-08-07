PSL Wrap: SuperSport United's Hunt deny Klate-coached Chippa United win as AmaZulu FC drop points

Two matches were played on Sunday as matchday one action of the 2022-23 season continued

SuperSport United drew 1-1 with Chippa United at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue, Lucas Moripe Stadium.

It was a battle between master and student as new Chippa coach Daine Klate faced his former mentor Gavin Hunt who is back at SuperSport.

Matsatsantsa had to fight back to hold the Chilli Boys to a draw after the visitors had broken the deadlock in the first half through Ronald Pfumbidzai's goal.

Bradley Grobler scored three minutes after the hour-mark as the former Bafana Bafana international marked his return from long-term injury with a goal.

SuperSport were reduced to 10 players in stoppage time after Ricardo Goss was sent off for punching Pfumbdzai.

The two teams will be in action on Wednesday as SuperSport are set to face AmaZulu FC in Durban, while Chippa are scheduled to square off with Royal AM at home.

Meanwhile, a match between TS Galaxy and big spenders AmaZulu failed to produce goals as the two teams played to a 0-0 draw at Bidvest Stadium.

Galaxy decided to play host to AmaZulu in Johannesburg due to the Springboks and New Zealand match which was played at their home ground, Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The Rockets will now battle it out with Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Wednesday, while Usuthu are expected to host SuperSport in Durban on the same day.