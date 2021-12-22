PSL Wrap: SuperSport United overcome Cape Town City pressure

SuperSport United withstood Cape Town City's pressure to register a 3-2 win in a Premier Soccer League match played at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

Gamphani Lungu's strike gave SuperSport a ninth-minute lead before Teboho Mokoena added the second goal in the 27th minute.

Cape Town City pulled one back when Fergie Lakay scored a penalty in the 48th minute. Kegan Johannes' own goal in the 73rd minute saw the hosts equalise, but the home side was assured of a win when Johannes righted his wrong by striking the third goal in the 81st minute.

Meanwhile, Given Msimango's late own goal helped Stellenbosch manage a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy in a game that was staged at Mbombela Stadium.

An early defensive error almost made Galaxy concede but Ashley Du Preez failed to beat goalkeeper Marlon Heugh thus denying the visitors what would have been an opener.

The hosts would have claimed goals but Mthokozisi Mngomezulu, Ethan Brooks and Ebrahim Seedat wasted clear chances that would have given them an advantage before the half-time whistle.

Augustine Kwem had to come on for Mngomezulu, who got injured in the 44th minute.

In the dying minutes, Msimango directed a cross by Judas Moseamedi, who came on in the second half, into his own net to give the visitors an 88th-minute lead which they held onto to emerge winners.

The result means Stellies have registered back-to-back wins after beating Baroka 1-0 in the last game.

Meanwhile, at Dobsonville Stadium, Swallows FC and Golden Arrows shared points after a 2-2 draw.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi scored the opening goal for Swallows in the 21st minute before Mwape Musonda doubled their lead in the 36th minute.

Golden Arrows fought back in the second half by scoring in the 49th minute through Michael Gumede. The 28-year-old South African registered a brace in the 75th minute when he struck to ensure the encounter ended in a draw.

The hosts threw away their lead as Dylan Kerr took charge of his first game since he was appointed head coach.

Elsewhere, Royal AM were stunned in a 1-0 defeat by struggling Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Sekela Sithole - with an assist from Nhlanhla Mgaga - scored the all-important goal for the home side in the 83rd minute.

Finally, Chippa United and Sekhukhune United shared points at Nelson Mandela Bay after a goalless draw.