PSL Wrap: SuperSport United leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs as AmaZulu FC secure win

WHAT HAPPENED: AmaZulu FC snapped their eight-match winless run in the PSL when they secured a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC courtesy of Larry Bwalya's first-half goal in Durban. The win will be a confidence booster for Usuthu ahead of Saturday's MTN8 final clash against Orlando Pirates.

SuperSport United let the lead slip in their match against Swallows FC as Lindokuhle Mtshali netted in the last minute to ensure that the game ended in a 1-1 draw in Tshwane.

In Nelspruit, Victor Letsoalo cancelled out Xola Mlambo's opening goal as Sekhukhune United fought back to hold TS Galaxy to a 1-1 draw.

There was a six-goal thriller in Johannesburg as Chippa United came from 2-0 down at half-time to hold Richards Bay to a 3-3 draw.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sunday's results saw SuperSport move up to the third spot on the league standings - leapfrogging Kaizer Chiefs in the process.

While AmaZulu climbed up to seventh spot on the standings after defeating Stellenbosch who are placed 10th having extended their winless run to four matches.

Meanwhile, Richards Bay and Chippa remain second and sixth respectively on the standings.

Lastly, Swallows slipped down to 14th spot on the table, while Sekhukhune are placed 15th on the log.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PSL CLUBS?: The league takes a break due to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. The local top-flight will resume on the last weekend of December 2022.