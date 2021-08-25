PSL Wrap: SuperSport United go top of the log, Maritzburg United poor start continues

Top-flight action continued on Wednesday with matchday two fixtures taking place

SuperSport United climbed to the top of the PSL standings after securing an impressive 3-1 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Goals from Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena and Thamsanqa Gabuza inspired Matsatsantsa to their first win of the season and they are now on top of the log on goal difference.

Siphamandla Sabelo made it two goals in as many matches, but the 23-year-old attacking midfielder's goal proved to be a consolation for Arrows, who tasted their maiden loss of the term.

At Harry Gwala Stadium, Maritzburg United recorded their second successive defeat as they succumbed to a 2-0 loss to top-flight debutants, Sekhukhune United.

Chibuike Ohizu was in good scoring form as the Nigerian hitman creased the back of the twice to propel Sekhukhune to their first-ever win in the elite league.

The defeat left Maritzburg at the bottom of the standings and they will be desperate to claim their first win of the campaign when PSL action resumes after the upcoming Fifa international break.

Royal AM, who battled with Sekhukhune for the National First Division title last season, remain winless in their debut appearance in the PSL.

Having purchased Bloemfontein Celtic's PSL status in order to participate in the elite league, Royal AM suffered a 2-1 loss to Cape Town City in an entertaining encounter at Chatsworth Stadium.

Ndumiso Mabena opened the scoring to hand Royal AM an early lead with a sublime strike from a well-taken free-kick.

However, City produced a strong second-half performance following their half-time team talk with coach Eric Tinkler - scoring twice through Mduduzi Mdantsane and Taariq Fielies.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC climbed up to second place on the standings after securing a narrow 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium.

Article continues below

Ashley Du Preez was the hero for Stellies as the hard-running forward scored the only goal of the match 10 minutes into the second half.

Lastly, AmaZulu FC were held to a 0-0 draw by Swallows FC in an evenly contested match that failed to produce goals.

Swallows will now take on Cape Town City in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg match on Sunday, while Arrows are scheduled to face Mamelodi Sundowns in another semi-final tie on Saturday.