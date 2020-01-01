PSL Wrap: SuperSport United and Cape Town City secure thrilling victories

It was goals galore on Saturday with the Citizens and Matsatsantsa collecting maximum points in matchday eight of the current season

SuperSport United made it three wins in a row in the after they defeated FC in a game which was played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele were keen to avoid their second consecutive defeat in the league, while Matsatsantsa were coming off a morale-boosting win over in midweek.

Matsatsantsa got off to the perfect start as Bradley Grobler scored from inside the box after being set-up by Ghampani Lungu to make it 1-0 to SuperSport just nine minutes into the game.

The score was 1-0 to SuperSport at half-time, but they conceded after the restart when Grant Kekana netted an own goal to make it 1-1 in the 70th minute

However, the visitors dominated the closing stages of the game and they scored through Thamsanqa Gabuza, who headed home Sipho Mbule's cross to make it 2-1 to Matsatsantsa.

Grobler then sealed SuperSport's 3-1 win over Baroka when he hit the back of the net in stoppage time with Teboho Mokoena grabbing an assist.

As a result, SuperSport climbed up to third place on the league standings, while Baroka dropped down to seventh spot.

Meanwhile, returned to winning ways when they secured a win over TS Galaxy in a match which was played at Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City.

The Citizens came into the game having recorded two successive draws in the league, while the Rockets were hoping to snap their five-match winless run.

It took only 10 minutes for Bradley Ralani to hand the home side the lead as he shipped the ball over on-rushing Galaxy goalkeeper Websten van der Linde to make it 1-0 to City.

However, the visitors responded with a goal as Mxolisi Macuphu scored with a well-taken shot to make it 1-1 three minutes after Galaxy had conceded.

The Rockets then pressed the home side and they were awarded a penalty which was converted by Maphucu to make it 2-1 to Galaxy in the 32nd minute.

However, the Citizens were also awarded a penalty five minutes later and Mduduzi Mdantsane scored from the spot-kick to make it 2-2.

The momentum was with the hosts with the half-time break approaching and they managed to take the lead again.

This time Van der Linde made a mistake and he was punished by Tashreeq Morris, who pounced and scored to make it 3-2 to City on the stroke of half-time.

Morris' goal proved to be the winning goal for the hosts as they managed to contain Galaxy in the second-half and ultimately, City emerged 3-2 winners on the night.

The win took City to fourth spot on the league standings, while Galaxy, who are in their debut season in the PSL, slipped down to 11th place.