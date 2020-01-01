PSL wrap: Stellenbosch thrash Highlands Park as Chippa United and Maritzburg United draw

PSL action resumed on Saturday with little movement within the bottom six of the log where few points separate teams

A brace by Iqraam Rayners helped Stellenbosch record a 4-1 win over away at Makhulong Stadium to vacate the Premier Soccer League ( ) relegation zone.

Rayners scored in either half, including a ninth-minute penalty, as Alan Robertson and Nyiko Mobbie each contributed with goals to Stellenbosch’s biggest win of the season.

A contest which went for the halftime break with Highlands Park narrowly trailing 2-1, turned out to be a horrible outing for the hosts as they crumbled in the second half to concede two more goals.

Mokete Mogaila grabbed Highlands Park’s consolation, having also been on target the previous weekend in the 2-1 win over Black .

Following their win, Stellenbosch rose four places up from second-from-bottom to 11th spot but are far from safe with just two points more than basement side .

The result saw Highlands Park dropping a rung down to seventh position after losing their second consecutive match.

Elsewhere, at Peter Mokaba Stadium, moved from the bottom of the standings as Ranga Chivaviro’s second-minute penalty goal settled matters in the Limpopo Derby against Polokwane City.

Baroka’s 1-0 win marked an end to a six-match winless run and was the first victory for new coach Dylan Kerr as they condemned Polokwane City to anchor the log.

Baroka are now on position 13 on the standings with just a point more than Polokwane City who succumbed to their 12th defeat of the season, the highest in this campaign so far.

Interestingly, Baroka’s last league win was against Polokwane City in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg avoided defeat for a sixth consecutive league match when they drew 0-0 with away at Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

After gaining just a point from this draw, Eric Tinkler's men jumped two places up to position six on the standings where they displaced Highlands Park.

But Chippa remained at 10th spot where they are guaranteed to stay going into the next round of games regardless of tomorrow's results.

While Maritzburg’s run sounds impressive, their campaign has been undone by draws as they shared the spoils for the eighth time this season, equalling who previously had the highest number of league draws.