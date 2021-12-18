PSL Wrap: Stellenbosch displace Kaizer Chiefs, Sekhukhune United miss chance to go second

Kganyane Letsoenyo fired Stellenbosch back to second spot on the Premier Soccer League table following a 1-0 win over Baroka FC at Danie Craven Stadium.

Having claimed three points, Stellenbosch displaced Kaizer Chiefs from second position on the table to go 17 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

But Chiefs could reclaim position two with at least a draw against Royal AM on Sunday.

Saturday’s match was Stellenbosch’s first victory after a seven-game winless run.

Midfielder Letsoenyo scored his first-ever PSL goal 10 minutes from full time to separate the two sides.

Following this result, Baroka remained rooted at the foot of the table and extended their winless run to 12 games.

Elsewhere at Emirates Airline Park, Sekhukhune United blew up a chance to go second after drawing 0-0 against SuperSport United.

A three-goal margin victory would have taken Sekhukhune to second position behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

But they dropped two points to climb just a rung up the standings to sixth spot.

For SuperSport who are hit by Covid-19 and missing some key players as well as coach Kaitano Tembo, it was a second-straight match without tasting victory.

They remain eighth on the log, having won just once in their last five games.

At Princess Mgogo Stadium, visitors TS Galaxy held Golden Arrows 1-1.

The match was settled within three minutes, starting with Wayde Lekay thrusting Galaxy ahead on 52 minutes.

Substitute and 20-year-old defender Sbonelo Cele hit back for the home side in the 55th minute for the contest to end in a stalemate.

Knox Mutizwa thought he had put Arrows ahead with 10 minutes remaining but had his effort disallowed by referee Sicelo Velapi.

It was the second consecutive draw for ninth-placed Arrows while TS Galaxy remained 13th on the standings despite earning a point.

Lastly, 10-man Cape Town City came from behind to save themselves from the embarrassment of losing at home, to claim a 2-1 win against Swallows FC.

The Citizens defied their numerical disadvantage with Mpho Makola grabbing the winner seven minutes from time.

City had gone down to a Monnapule Saleng 19th-minute goal, before the match turned horrible when Abbubaker Mobara was shown a red card three minutes before halftime.

But DR Congo international Nathan Idumba led their comeback with a 63rd equaliser, before Makola’s late winner.

The result saw City climbing just one place up the log to ninth position, while Swallows remain 14th on the standings.

The Western Cape side has not tasted defeat in six games but have been undone by a spate of draws.