PSL Wrap: Royal AM come from two goals down to share spoils with Chippa United

Chippa United and Royal AM played to an entertaining 2-2 draw in the PSL staged at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday afternoon.

Thwihli Thwahla had won the last meeting by a solitary goal and the Chilli Boys would have loved to avenge the loss.

The Gqeberha-based team needed 19 minutes to get their first goal. Veluyeke Zulu connected a Siphelele Luthuli assist to give his team an early advantage.

In the 23rd minute, the provider became the scorer after converting a Bienvenu Eva Nga pass.

The visitors were not ready to go down and in the 30th minute, they halved the deficit courtesy of a Mxolisi Macuphu strike.

It seemed the Chilli Boys would get their revenge when the clock hit the 90-minute mark while leading 2-1 but Macuphu had other ideas. Mfundo Thikazi picked him in the final third and he did not hesitate to ensure the points were shared.

Royal AM are currently third with 30 points from 19 games; they have won eight matches, drawn six and lost five, scoring 25 goals and conceding 19 in the process.

Chippa are 13th with 17 points from 19 matches whereby they have won three, drawn eight and lost as many. The Chilli Boys have further scored 13 goals and let in 23.

Meanwhile, 10-man TS Galaxy claimed a 1-0 win away to Swallows in the top-tier game played at the Volkswagen Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg.

The sides had met three times previously, in the top-tier, and the Rockets have never lost, managing two wins with the remaining game ending in a draw.

On Saturday, Augustine Chidi converted Lindokuhle Mbatha's assist for the only goal of the match.

Ebrahim Seedat received his marching orders in the 69th minute after a second bookable offence but it did not affect the outcome of the game.

TS Galaxy are now on 16 points, just a point above the relegation zone while Swallows are 15th with as many points.