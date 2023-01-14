PSL Wrap: Richards Bay close gap on high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns

Richards Bay closed the gap on defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns following their win over Marumo Gallants on Saturday.

Richards Bay climbed up to the second spot on PSL log

The Natal Rich Boys are now 11 points behind Masandawana

Downs have two tough games against SuperSport and Chiefs coming up

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Natal Rich Boys secured a 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium thanks to two goals from Tshepo Mabua and Sanele Barns.

While Sekhukhune United made it two wins in a row when they claimed 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium courtesy of Chibuike Ohizu's goal.

At Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Chippa United extended their winless run to six matches following their 1-1 draw with Cape Town City.

Sundowns loanee Godspower Ighodaro's header cancelled out Justice Chabalala's own-goal which had handed City the lead.

ALL EYES ON: Richards Bay, who are the surprise package of the season, had an opportunity to reduce Mamelodi Sundowns' lead at the top of the PSL standings.

That is exactly what the reigning National First Division champions did as they collected maximum points against Gallants having controlled and dominated the match.

The team co-coached by Vasili Manousakis and Pitso Dladla climbed up to the second spot on the league standings - 11 points behind leaders, Sundowns.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has often been said by players and managers that 30 points is the mark a team needs to guarantee PSL safety.

Richards Bay are a point away from reaching or surpassing that mark having impressively accumulated 29 points from 16 matches in what is a dream debut season for them in the elite league.

The KwaZulu-Natal side's next game is against third-placed SuperSport United on January 22 in Tshwane.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana are preparing for a Tshwane Derby encounter against SuperSport which will be played on Monday.

A win for Sundowns would restore their 14-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of the highly-anticipated game against Kaizer Chiefs on January 21.