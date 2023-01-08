PSL Wrap: Orlando Pirates slip down log after Royal AM's KwaZulu-Natal Derby win over AmaZulu FC

Orlando Pirates moved down on the PSL standings following Royal AM's victory over AmaZulu FC on Sunday afternoon.

Royal and Galaxy had a chance to leapfrog Pirates

Bucs could fight themselves in a battle to finish in top eight

The Soweto giants are set to face off with Arrows

WHAT HAPPENED? Thwihli Thwahla secured a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Usuthu in a KwaZulu-Natal Derby encounter at Mbombela Stadium.

Goals from Motebang Sera and Mxolisi Macuphu earned Royal the victory which saw AmaZulu record their first defeat under their coach Romain Folz.

The action continued in the evening as Galaxy were held to a 0-0 draw by a stubborn Stellenbosch FC side at Mbombela Stadium.

As a result, Rockets extended their unbeaten run to three matches, while Stellies are now winless in their last six games.

ALL EYES ON: Galaxy and Royal as the two teams had an opportunity to climb into the top eight on the PSL log and leapfrog Pirates in the process.

However, Galaxy dropped points after they failed to convert their chances in their game against Stellenbosch and they are now occupying the 10th spot on the table.

While Royal boosted their ambitions of finishing in the top eight by defeating AmaZulu and they are now placed fifth on the standings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates slipped down to the eighth spot on the log following Thwihli Thwahla's victory.

The Buccaneers stretched their winless run to three matches when they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Cape Town City on Saturday.

The narrow loss has put pressure coach Jose Riveiro who has now lost three matches in a row including a defeat to Bucs' arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Soweto giants are set to welcome Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates will be desperate for a victory which would ease pressure on Riveiro and also revive the team's ambitions of finishing in the top two spots in the league.