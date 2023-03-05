PSL Wrap: Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League hopes dented - Did Soweto giants make Lepasa mistake?

Orlando Pirates' ambitions of qualifying for the Caf Champions League took a knock on Sunday following SuperSport United's win.

Lepasa's brace earned SuperSport the win

The hard-working player is on loan from Pirates

Matsatsantsa and Bucs will meet on March 18

WHAT HAPPENED?: The PSL action continued on Sunday as SuperSport claimed a 2-1 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

In Port Elizabeth, AmaZulu FC snapped their five-match winless run in the league when they secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

While the match between Marumo Gallants and TS Galaxy failed to produce goals as the two teams played to a 0-0 draw at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

ALL EYES ON: Zakhele Lepasa as the 25-year-old striker led the SuperSport attack with Bradley Grobler missing due to a one-match suspension.

Lepasa played with determination and hunger while also displaying his finishing ability as he grabbed a brace to inspire Matsatsantsa to a victory.

The Bafana Bafana international is enjoying his football again having joined the Tshwane side on a short-term loan deal from Pirates two months ago.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport's win dented Pirates' hopes of finishing in the top two spots in the PSL and securing a spot in next season's Champions League.

Matsatsantsa are placed second on the league standings - five points clear of Pirates with eight matches left.

The Buccaneers could be left to regret loaning out Lepasa to the three-time PSL champions as they have strengthened their top two rivals.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE TWO TEAMS?: Pirates are set to square off with NFD side Venda FA in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 match on March 11.

While SuperSport's next game is against Pirates in a league match on March 18 with Matsatsantsa having been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup.