PSL Wrap: Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League hopes dented - Did Soweto giants make Lepasa mistake?

Zakhele Lepasa of Supersport United is challenged by Siyabonga Khumalo of Golden Arrows, March 2023Backpagepix
Orlando Pirates' ambitions of qualifying for the Caf Champions League took a knock on Sunday following SuperSport United's win.

  • Lepasa's brace earned SuperSport the win
  • The hard-working player is on loan from Pirates
  • Matsatsantsa and Bucs will meet on March 18

WHAT HAPPENED?: The PSL action continued on Sunday as SuperSport claimed a 2-1 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

In Port Elizabeth, AmaZulu FC snapped their five-match winless run in the league when they secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

While the match between Marumo Gallants and TS Galaxy failed to produce goals as the two teams played to a 0-0 draw at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein. 

ALL EYES ON: Zakhele Lepasa as the 25-year-old striker led the SuperSport attack with Bradley Grobler missing due to a one-match suspension.

Lepasa played with determination and hunger while also displaying his finishing ability as he grabbed a brace to inspire Matsatsantsa to a victory.

The Bafana Bafana international is enjoying his football again having joined the Tshwane side on a short-term loan deal from Pirates two months ago.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport's win dented Pirates' hopes of finishing in the top two spots in the PSL and securing a spot in next season's Champions League.

Matsatsantsa are placed second on the league standings - five points clear of Pirates with eight matches left.

The Buccaneers could be left to regret loaning out Lepasa to the three-time PSL champions as they have strengthened their top two rivals.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE TWO TEAMS?: Pirates are set to square off with NFD side Venda FA in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 match on March 11.

While SuperSport's next game is against Pirates in a league match on March 18 with Matsatsantsa having been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup

