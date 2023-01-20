PSL Wrap: Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs slip down after Cape Town City and Sekhukhune United secure wins

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates slipped down the PSL standings on Friday night after Cape Town City and Sekhukhune United recorded wins.

Chiefs have slipped out of the top four

Pirates could be caught in a battle to finish in the top eight

The two Soweto giants will be in action this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED?: Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya's wonderful second-half goal earned Sekhukhune United a 1-0 victory over Swallows FC in a game which took place at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It is Babina Noko's third consecutive victory and the team's fortunes have changed since coach Brandon Truter took charge of the club last month.

While City edged out TS Galaxy 1-0 courtesy of Taariq Fielies' 88th-minute goal in a match which was played at DHL Stadium.

The narrow victory extended the Citizens' unbeaten run to three matches as coach Eric Tinkler's side continues to improve.

ALL EYES ON: Ntiya-Ntiya, who had a point to prove after being handed his first start under Truter.

The former Chiefs left-back scored a contender for PSL Goal of the Season and it is also his maiden goal in professional football.

Ntiya-Ntiya picked up a loose ball 40 yards out and he unleashed a thunderous shot which beat goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa hands down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's results have seen Sekhukhune climb up to the fourth spot on the PSL standings, leapfrogging Chiefs who now occupy fifth place.

On the other hand, City are now placed sixth on the standings after they leapfrogged Pirates who find themselves sitting on the seventh spot.

The two Soweto giants will get their chance to move up on the log this weekend as the PSL action continues.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR TWO SOWETO GIANTS?: Chiefs will square off with Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in a Gauteng Derby clash at FNB Stadium which headlines this weekend's matches.

While Pirates are scheduled to play host to Stellenbosch FC on Sunday at Orlando Stadium where the Buccaneers have lost once this season.