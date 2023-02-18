PSL Wrap: Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs' Caf Champions League' hopes boosted

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' hopes of qualifying for the Caf Champions League were boosted following Saturday's PSL matches.

The two Soweto giants' top two rivals dropped points

The PSL top two teams qualify for the Champions League

Chiefs could move up to the fourth spot with a win over Arrows

WHAT HAPPENED?: The action began in the afternoon as SuperSport United were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Royal AM side. Kabelo Mahlasela cancelled out Bradley Grobler's opening goal at Chatsworth Stadium.

While Sekhukhune United proved too strong for Richards Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium where Pogiso Mahlangu and Chibuike Ohizu hit the back of the net for Babina Noko.

At Moses Mabhida Stadium, Djakaridja Junior Traore's brace inspired TS Galaxy to a 2-1 win over AmaZulu FC who grabbed a late consolation goal through Sere Junior Dion on the night.

ALL EYES ON: Grobler who edged closer to becoming the sixth player to score 100 goals or more in PSL competitions.

The 35-year-old marksman headed home Patrick Maswanganyi's well-taken corner-kick five minutes before the half-mark and it was his 99th goal since he made his professional debut for Platinum Stars in 2007.

Siyabonga Nomvethe (123 goals), Daniel Mudau (110), Mabhuti Khenyeza (110), Manuel 'Tico Tico' Bucuane (104) and Collins Mbesuma (104) are the five players who are make up the PSL's 100 goals club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs and Pirates should be glad to have seen SuperSport drop points as the Tshwane side remained second on the PSL standings, with run-away leaders Mamelodi Sundowns looking destined to win the championship.

Matsatsantsa are just two points above third-placed Pirates who are determined to finish second and qualify for next season's Champions League.

While fifth-placed Chiefs, who are also harbouring ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League, are five points behind SuperSport as the race to finish second intensifies.

Amakhosi have a game in hand which is against Lamontville Golden Arrows, but they can only climb up to the fourth spot if they win this match by four clear goals on Sunday.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Chiefs will welcome Arrows at their new alternative home ground, Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Soweto giants will be hoping to complete a league double over Arrows as they defeated Abafana Bes'thende side 2-0 in Durban last month.