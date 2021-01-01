PSL Wrap: McCarthy leads AmaZulu FC to win, Chippa United resurgence continues

Matchday 13 of the 2020/21 season saw Usuthu and the Chilli Boys register victories on Saturday

FC recorded their third win of the season in the when they overcame FC 2-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The deadlock was broken by Bonginkosi Ntuli, who marked his return to the starting line-up with a goal.

Sibusiso Mabiliso delivered a great cross for Ntuli, who headed home to make it 1-0 to AmaZulu in the 20th minute.

Lehlohonolo Majoro's shot then hit the woodwork, before Ntuli forced Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze into a good save as AmaZulu looked to double their lead.

Baroka managed to contain coach Benni McCarthy's side and AmaZulu were leading 1-0 during the half-time break.

Baroka coach Thoka Matsimela introduced attacking midfielder Kgodiso Monama after the restart as the home side looked to level matters.

However, it was the visitors' substitute Siphelele Magubane, who scored when he netted from Siyethemba Sithebe's cross in the 87th minute to seal AmaZulu's 2-0 win over Baroka on the night.

McCarthy's second win as Usuthu coach took the team to eighth place on the league standings, while Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele slipped down to 10th spot.

Meanwhile, registered their second win of the season when they thrashed Black 3-0 at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

The visitors opened the scoring through Andile Mbenyane, who beat Leopards goalkeeper Jonas Mendes with a left-footed finish to make it 1-0 to Chippa in the 20th minute.

The Chilli Boys pushed for more goals and they managed to double their lead in the 43rd minute through Maloisane Mokhele to make it 2-0 heading into the half-time break.

Things went from bad to worse for Lidoda Duvha as Edwin Gyimah was shown a straight red card five minutes into the second-half and Leopards were reduced to 10 players.

Kurt Lentjies sealed Chippa's 3-0 win over Leopards when he scored in the 79th minute and it was his second goal in as many matches.

Chippa, who are now undefeated in their last three matches, moved up to 11th place on the standings, while Leopards remained 15th on the log.