PSL Wrap: Maritzburg United stun Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United down AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns were defeated 2-1 by Maritzburg United during a Premier Soccer League encounter at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

The league’s reigning champions were the first ones to go ahead, but they allowed their opponents to fight back and eventually claim a win in injury time.

Peter Shalulile scored for the Tshwane giants in the 37th minute, with Haashim Domingo providing the assist, but United equalized when Bulelani Ndengane scored four minutes later.

Themba Zwane, who replaced Khuliso Mudau in the 66th minute, failed to put his side ahead in the 84th minute when his penalty was saved by Marcel Engelhardt.

The hosts stunned the Pretoria side in the second minute of added time when Amadou Soukouna struck. The result means the Brazilians have lost their second game of the season so far.

Meanwhile, Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu FC tasted a 2-0 defeat at the hands of SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Jesse Donn struck the first goal of the encounter in the 33rd minute and Usuthu would have equalized in the 52nd minute from the spot, but Bongi Ntuli could not make a successful penalty conversion.

The penalty was awarded to the Caf Champions League participants when Makhehlene Makhaula was brought down inside the penalty box.

Two minutes later, after missing their spot-kick, AmaZulu were punished when Iqraam Rayners found the back of the net to extend the home side's lead.

AmaZulu are now without a win in the league in the last four games.

Elsewhere, Baroka FC defeated TS Galaxy 1-0 in their respective PSL contest at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Sbonelo Ngubane - with an assist from Sekela Sithole – scored to give the hosts the lead in the 14th minute. This is their first win in the league since beating Royal AM in December.

Bonginkosi Makume was the only player to have received a yellow card on the part of the home side, while Pogiso Sanoka, Orebotse Mongae, and Wayde Lekay were the TS Galaxy players cautioned.

At DHL Stadium, Cape Town City emerged 2-1 winners over Sekhukhune United.

The Citizens needed just two minutes to break the deadlock when Craig Martin found the back of the net with an assist from Khanyisa Mayo.

Martin did not need a second invitation when he collected the ball which had been spilled in front of him by Sekhukhune United's goalkeeper, Toaster Nsabata who could not stop Mayo’s initial shot.

The visitors equalised in the 18th minute through Yusuf Maart, with an assist from Justin Shonga.

Through Mayo’s effort, Cape Town City restored their lead with three minutes to go in the first half to eventually claim the slim win.