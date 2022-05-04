Zambian forward Friday Samu threw race to finish the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League season as runners-up wide open when his first-half goal helped Maritzburg United beat Royal AM 1-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.

Samu struck in the 22nd minute to decide the match whose result prevented Royal AM from further opening the gap between them and top two rivals Kaizer Chiefs, and Orlando Pirates.

Royal are placed second on the league standings- level points with second-placed Cape Town City and two points ahead of fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs and five ahead of fifth-placed Orlando Pirates.

That leaves City, Pirates and Chiefs, with a chance to finish second on the table and play Caf Champions League football next season as Mamelodi Sundowns claimed another slot after wrapping up the league title with four games to go.

Wednesday’s win by Maritzburg saw them ending Royal AM’s nine-match unbeaten run.

On an evening of missed chances, Cape Town City failed to grab the opportunity to go second on the PSL standings following a 0-0 draw against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

It was a difficult evening for the Citizens who fired blanks against a stubborn Chippa side as they dropped two points and they remain third on the table.

City went into Wednesday’s match high in confidence after last weekend’s 2-1 win over Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

But they failed to build on that momentum and are now left with nine points to play for as they bid to play Caf Champions football next season.

For Chippa, they remained on 12th spot after gaining a point and they are not yet safe from relegation.

Meanwhile, at Peter Mokaba Stadium, a penalty converted by defender Bonginkosi Makume handed basement side Baroka FC hopes of surviving relegation when they edged out Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0.

Makume struck from the spot in the 33rd as Bakgaga ba Mphehlele held on to the crucial victory.

It was Baroka’s first league win after a four-match winless run of three defeats and a draw that complicated their battle to stay in the top-tier league.

Although they remain at the bottom of the table, Wednesday’s victory saw the Limpopo outfit close in to just two points behind 15th-placed Swallows FC.

With three games to go before the campaign closes, Baroka now have hopes of vacating the basement and maintain their PSL status.

Despite losing, Arrows did not move from position nine on the standings.

Abafana Bes’thende have already survived relegation and are fighting to finish the season in the top eight.