Kaizer Chiefs transfer targets Junior Mendieta and Khanyisa Mayo produced eye-catching performances in Saturday's PSL matches.

Mayo and Mendieta were on the scoresheet

Amakhosi are keen to sign the duo

Stellies, AmaZulu and City recorded wins

WHAT HAPPENED?: Mendieta caught the eye with his finishing ability as the Argentine playmaker grabbed a brace to help Stellenbosch FC claim a 5-2 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows at Danie Craven Stadium.

At Chatsworth Stadium, Mayo was the hero as the Bafana Bafana international grabbled the winning goal - helping Cape Town City secure a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Royal AM.

Meanwhile, goals from Ethan Brooks and Ramahlwe Mphahlele earned AmaZulu FC a 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium with Usuthu easing their relegation fears.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stellenbosch and City are placed sixth and fifth respectively on the PSL standings with three games left, while AmaZulu are now occupying the 10th spot.

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior recently confirmed that the club is interested in Mendieta and Mayo as the Soweto giants look to strengthen their squad this winter.

Amakhosi will have to purchase Mayo and Mendieta because they are contracted to their current clubs beyond this season.

WHAT IS NEXT?: The PSL winter transfer window is set to open on July 1.

Local clubs would then be allowed to register new players ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.