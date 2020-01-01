PSL Wrap: Kaizer Chiefs lose, Orlando Pirates & Bidvest Wits draw, Baroka win

Goal review the PSL matches held on Saturday, and assess how they impacted the standings

There were four matches on Saturday with suffering a 1-0 defeat to while drew away to .

further lost ground in the title race following a home draw against while did themselves a huge favour by beat Black in the provincial derby in Polokwane.

Baroka 2-0 Black Leopards

Baroka FC claimed three vital points and bragging rights in the Limpopo derby against Black Leopards, thanks to a brace by Evidence Makgopa.

The left-footed player opened the scoring in the 40th minute after beating the offside trap to face Tyson Muleka - and he made no mistake rolling the ball past the Leopards goalkeeper for his third goal of the season.

Dylan Kerr knew Leopards would come at Baroka in the second half and he opted for a more defensive approach with counter-attacking football to try and put the game beyond their rivals' reach.

While Leopards continued to attack in numbers, Baroka had the better ball possession, especially in midfield where Kambala and Goodman Mosele were playing.

As Leopards tried in vain to at least salvage a point, Makgopa fired again 10 minutes from time, doubling his side's lead with a sublime finish after racing through on goal before beating Muleka and passing the ball into an empty net for his second of the afternoon.

Ultimately, Baroka walked away with all the points to move further away from the relegation zone and above fellow strugglers on a better goal difference as they are both on 23 points from 24 league games.

Leopards slipped to 16th on the PSL log as they remain on 20 points from the 23 league matches played.

Bidvest Wits 0-0 Chippa United

This was Rhulani Mokwena's first game in charge of Chippa United after joining them earlier this week from Orlando Pirates.

Mokwena didn't tinker too much with the usual starting line-up Norman Mapeza used during his tenure - but he benched Thabo Rakhale while Thokozani Sekotlong led the attack alongside Ruzaigh Gamaldien and Xolani Maholo in a 4-3-3 formation.

Gavin Hunt was without Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie, who were both handed a four-match suspension each by the PSL DC on Wednesday.

Both sides failed to create clear-cut chances throughout the game although Chippa United would be pleased with a point away from home given how tough Wits are at Bidvest Stadium.

Hunt cut a frustrating figure on the sidelines as his charges struggled to break a solid Chippa defence.

United finished the match with 10 men following a late red-card that shown to Gerald Modisane but it was little too late for Wits to use their numerical advantage and win the match.

Ultimately, both sides settled for a share of the spoils - and Hunt understands this could be the end of their slim title hopes as they remain fifth on the log with just 35 points from 20 league games - 13 points behind log leaders Chiefs.

Chippa United, on the other hand, moved up to 26 points from 24 matches and remain 11th on the standings.