PSL Wrap: Grobler equals SuperSport United record, Golden Arrows add to Chippa United's woes

Matchday 10 of the 2020/21 season took centre stage on Saturday with Cape Town City dropping points in Limpopo

SuperSport United secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy in a match which was played at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Matsatsantsa started the match like a house on fire as they took the lead just three minutes into the match through Thamsanqa Gabuza's headed effort to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

It was soon 2-0 to SuperSport when an unmarked Gabuza scored from close range after the Galaxy defence was exposed in the fifth minute.

The visitors then extended their lead after the restart when Bradley Grobler netted with a composed finish to make it 3-0 to SuperSport with 12 minutes left.

Bafana Bafana international Grobler's decent finish saw him equal Abram Raselemane's record as SuperSport's all-time leading goalscorer with 57 goals.

The goal also sealed SuperSport's 3-0 victory over Galaxy and the Tshwane giants remained third on the league standings - two points behind second-placed Swallows FC.

While Galaxy slipped down to 13th spot on the standings after the Mpumalanga-based side extended their winless run to eight matches in the league.

Meanwhile, Lamontville edged out 1-0 in an encounter which took place at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

The deadlock was broken in the 73rd minute and it was Lindokuhle Mtshali, who came off the bench to score the only goal of the match.

The Chilli Boys' defence failed to pick up the former Pirates winger's run and he punished the visitors with a brilliant finish to seal a narrow win for Arrows.

The victory took Arrows to fifth spot on the league standings, while Chippa moved down to 15th place on the log.

Lastly, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila showed character as they fought back to hold to a 2-2 draw in an encounter which was played at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

City took a 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes of the match and both goals were scored by Fagrie Lakay, who netted his first goal after being set-up by Mduduzi Mdantsane in the seventh minute.

Lakay then beat TTM goalkeeper Washington Arubi for the second time with a beautiful finish as he turned home a cross from Bradley Ralani in the 20th minute.

However, TTM pulled one back through Meshack Mphangule to make it 2-1 as the bulky forward converted from the spot-kick after the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 23rd minute.

The comeback was completed in the second-half when Thembisani Nevhulamba scored his first-ever goal in the top-flight league and his 67th-minute strike ensured that the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The result left TTM and City placed 10th and fourth respectively on the league standings.