PSL Wrap: Golden Arrows thrash Swallows, while Marumo Gallants fall again

Golden Arrows claimed a 4-0 win over Swallows in their Premier Soccer League game staged at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban to go fifth on the table.

The hosts started the match strongly, putting their opponents under early pressure. They were rewarded after 13 minutes when Swallows conceded a penalty and Nduduzo Sibiya stepped up and managed to successfully convert the spot-kick.

A minute later, the visitors were caught napping and Velemseni Ndwandwe set up Sydney Pule for an easy finish to make it 2-0.

Swallows eventually settled and managed to hold their hosts hoping to successfully stage a comeback.

However, their plans were thwarted in the 66th minute. Pule assisted Sibiya who composed himself before completing his brace.

The fourth strike came with 20 minutes to go. Nqobeko Dlamini capitalised on Ndwandwe's pass to ensure his team collected their 11th point after eight league matches.

Swallows are 14th on the table with eight points after as many matches.

Marumo Gallants will spend the week at the bottom of the table after suffering a 1-0 loss away at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth to their hosts Chippa United.

After a goalless draw in the first 45 minutes, the Chilli Boys came back stronger and were rewarded in the 50th minute.

A swift move ended with the ball on Siphelele Luthuli who found Ronaldo Maarman in prime position.

The 22-year-old took the chance to give his team maximum points and ensured fans had something to celebrate.

The three points took Chippa to eighth on the table, just five behind current leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

10-man Sekhukhune United battled to a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch in another league outing at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Sekhukhune drew first blood in the 38th minute. Tshegofatso Mabaso finished a Vusumuzi Mncube assist neatly to give his side a first-half advantage.

Stellies equalised in the 53rd minute after Sinethemba Mngomezulu passed the ball to the unmarked Leandro Mendieta.

The hosts finished the game with a man less after Tresor Tshibwabwa was sent off.

Stellenbosch are ninth with 10 points while Sekhukhune are placed in 15th position.