PSL Wrap: Golden Arrows move closer to Orlando Pirates, Swallows FC drop points

Two PSL matches were played on Sunday with TTM collecting a point in Soweto, while Abafana Bes'thende claimed an away win

Lamontville Golden Arrows came back to secure a 3-1 victory over Black Leopards in a league encounter at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

It was Leopards who broke the deadlock as early as the fourth minute when Lefa Hlongwane scored from Tumelo Khutlang's cross to make it 1-0 to the hosts.

Abafana Bes'thende then pushed for the equalizing goal and they got it just after the half-hour mark through Knox Mutizwa.

Velemseni Ndwandwe played a through-pass to Mutizwa and the Zimbabwe international made no mistake as he beat Leopards goalkeeper King Ndlovu to make it 1-1.

The score was 1-1 at the interval and a second-half which was dominated by Arrows followed.

The visitors took a 2-1 lead when Siboniso Conco set-up Seth Parusnath, who fired past Ndlovu in the 78th minute, as the attacking midfielder opened his scoring account for the season.

Lidoda Duvha then launched attacks as they looked to grab a late equalizing goal, but they were left exposed at the back and Ndwandwe punished the hosts in stoppage time.

Siphamandla Sabelo's defence-splitting pass sent Ndwandwe through on goal and he found the back of the net with a low shot to seal Arrows' 3-1 victory on the day.

Therefore, Arrows climbed up to fourth place on the league standings - three points behind second-placed Orlando Pirates, while Leopards remained 12th on the log.

Meanwhile, Swallows FC let their lead slip against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

The Beautiful Birds controlled the match from the first whistle, but the opening goal only came a minute after the half-hour mark.

Zaphaniah Mbokoma scored from the rebound to make it 1-0 to Swallows after Kamohelo Mahlatsi's shot was parried away by TTM goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

The hosts were able to contain Tshakhuma and the score was 1-0 to Swallows at the interval.

Tshakhuma coach Dylan Kerr introduced former Pirates attackers Joseph Malongoane, Tokelo Rantie and Thabo Rakhale in the second-half as the visitors looked to level matters.

Vhadau Vha Damani pilled pressure on the Beautiful Birds and the visitors were awarded a penalty after Alfred Ndengane was fouled in the box by Phetso Maphanga.

Ndengane dusted himself down and converted the spot-kick himself in stoppage time to ensure that the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The draw saw Swallows slip down to fifth place on the league standings, while TTM remained 14th on the table.