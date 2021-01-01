PSL Wrap: Golden Arrows cut Mamelodi Sundowns' lead, Maritzburg United humiliate Chippa United

Three matches were played on Saturday with the Team of Choice being the only side which recorded a victory on the day

Lamontville Golden Arrows extended their unbeaten run to five matches in the PSL when they drew 1-1 with Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium.

Both goals were scored after the restart following a quiet first-half in the encounter which took place in Soweto.

Brandon Parusnath, who is enjoying his breakthrough season in the top-flight league, thought he had snatched Arrows' late winning goal when scored in the 71st minute.

It was the attacking midfielder's second goal of the campaign which has seen him become a key player for coach Mandla Ncikazi's unlikely PSL title contenders.

However, Vuyo Mere had other ideas as the veteran full-back scored from close range in stoppage time to ensure that the game ended in a 1-1 draw on the day.

However, Swallows extended their winless run to nine matches in the league and they remain sixth on the league standings.

While Arrows also remained second on the standings and they are now three points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, who have three matches in hand.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United humiliated Chippa United when they secured an impressive 5-1 victory at Harry Gwala Stadium.

It was the Chilli Boys, who broke the deadlock when Maloisane Mokhele scored to hand Chippa a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute with Ayabulela Konqobe providing the assist.

The Team of Choice then made a strong comeback as they scored two quick goals through Thabiso Kutumela, who netted in the 35th minute and 39th minute to make it 2-1 to Maritzburg.

A second-half which was dominated by the hosts followed with Bongokuhle Hlongwane netting in the 50th minute to make it 3-1 to Maritzburg and it was his second goal in as many matches.

Tebogo Tlolane, who had provided the assist for Hlongwane's goal, then put his name on the score sheet to make it 4-1 to Maritzburg with nine minutes left on the clock.

Article continues below

Maritzburg's 5-1 victory was then sealed by Ali Jose Meza when he hit the back of the net in the 87th minute with the Venezuelan attacker having set up Tlolane for the hosts' fourth goal.

The win took Maritzburg to 12th place on the standings as they boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation, while a struggling Chippa side slipped down to 14th spot on the log.

Lastly, Cape Town City were held to a 0-0 draw by Baroka FC at Cape Town Stadium and the result left the two teams placed seventh and 10th respectively on the standings.