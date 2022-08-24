PSL Wrap: Golden Arrows down AmaZulu, SuperSport United and Royal AM claim victories

Despite late pressure on their opponents, Usuthu were unable to get the equaliser in the KZN derby in midweek

Golden Arrows claimed a 1-0 victory against AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League encounter staged at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.

A first-half goal by Pule Modi ensured the away side took home the three points as Usuthu suffered a setback on their own turf.

Meanwhile, Usuthu came close to finding the opener in the 16th minute, but Frank Mhango surged forward – after collecting a nice pass from Augustine Kwem - and was suddenly stopped by the offside flag.

Another chance for the home side came in the 19th minute when Kwem and Riaan Hanamub combined well before the latter’s cross landed on George Maluleka’s path. The former Kaizer Chiefs star took a shot at the edge of the box but it flew over the bar.

Golden Arrows broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Mmodi scored, with Velemseni Ndwandwe providing the assist.

Although Nkosingiphile Gumede did well to deny AmaZulu’s Lehlohonolo Majoro in the 33rd minute, he failed to hold onto the ball, which led to some sort of goalmouth melee. Arrows finally managed to clear their area as they survived pressure from their opponents.

AmaZulu created another chance in the 38th minute when Mhango managed to find some space behind the away side’s defence, but the Malawian was stopped by Thabani Zuke, who cleared the danger eventually.

Veli Mothwa stepped up and saved Usuthu from conceding again after a counter-attack by Arrows in the 48th minute. Ndwandwe and Knox Mutizwa engineered the counter-attack, but Mothwa read their move superbly and closed in on the Zimbabwean before he could pull the trigger.

AmaZulu piled more pressure in search of an equaliser, but Gumede denied them a chance of getting one. The goalkeeper was alert and made critical saves in the 66th and 76th minutes.

In the end, Arrows claimed three points courtesy of the slim victory.

At Chatsworth Stadium, Maritzburg United went down to a 1-0 defeat by Royal AM.

The visitors suffered an early setback when they conceded the only goal that separated them from their rivals.

Motebang Sera found the back of the net in the fifth minute for Royal AM, but the goal did not stand given that he was caught in an offside position.

However, the Lesotho international managed to break the deadlock in the ninth minute as the hosts took the lead.

Late in the first half, Genino Palace almost equalized for Maritzburg, but his shot, just outside the box, was not precise enough as it flew slightly over the bar a minute before the half-time break.

At King Zwelithini Stadium, SuperSport United registered a 1-0 victory over Richards Bay.

After the first half ended goallessly, Matsatsantsa got the goal that separated the two sides as the second half gathered speed.

They won a penalty that was converted by Bradley Grobler in the 50th minute, and the league debutants were unable to equalize in the remaining minutes of the game.

Finally, Chippa United and TS Galaxy shared the points from a 0-0 draw at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.