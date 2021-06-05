PSL Wrap: Chippa United set for relegation playoffs, Golden Arrows' Caf Confederation Cup dream ended

The Chilli Boys will now battle to retain their status in the elite league when they face two teams from the NFD

Chippa United will take part in the PSL promotional/relegation playoffs after drawing 1-1 with SuperSport United in their final game of the 2020/21 season on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys finished the campaign in the relegation play-off spot (15th) following an encounter that was played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Long-serving Chippa player Andile Mbenyane thought he had snatched a winning goal for his side when he netted in the 72nd minute.

However, Onismor Bhasera grabbed SuperSport's equalising goal in stoppage time with Jamie Webber grabbing the assist.

Chippa will now face two teams from the National First Division in the promotional/relegation playoffs later this month.

Lamontville Golden Arrows' dream of qualifying for next season's Caf Confederation Cup was shattered after they drew 0-0 with Stellenbosch FC in a game that took place at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Arrows had to win the game and hope that Orlando Pirates lose to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in order to finish third and qualify for the Confederation Cup, but they drew with Stellies.

At Dobsonville Stadium, Swallows FC showed character as they fought back to hold Baroka FC to a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested match.

Ananias Gebhardt handed Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele the lead in the first-half and it was his third goal of the league campaign having also netted against Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy.

However, Givemore Khupe, who was introduced prior to the start of the second half, rescued Swallows by scoring the equalising goal after the restart.

Meanwhile, Black Leopards ended life in the top flight with a 1-1 draw against a resilient Bloemfontein Celtic in a clash that was played at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Article continues below

Roderick Kabwe opened the scoring for an already relegated Leopards side in the first half and he finished the season as the team's joint-top scorer with five goals.

However, Reagan Van De Ross had other ideas as the Celtic attacker scored with 17 minutes left to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

Lastly, the KwaZulu-Natal Derby match between Maritzburg United and AmaZulu FC ended in a 0-0 draw in a game that took place at Harry Gwala Stadium.