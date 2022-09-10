PSL Wrap: Chippa United see off AmaZulu, Stellenbosch outwit Swallows

On their own turf, Usuthu conceded two goals in the first half to make their second half an even tougher task

Chippa United emerged as 2-1 winners over AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League match played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Roscoe Pietersen and Azola Matrose's goals were enough for the Gqeberha club to claim three points at the expense of their Durban-based opponents, whose goal was scored by Veluyeke Zulu.

The Chilli Boys opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a penalty. AmaZulu’s Ramahlwe Ramaphahlele handled the ball in the box and that gave the visitors a perfect chance to take the lead as Pietersen made a successful conversion.

Usuthu came close to restoring parity in the 14th minute, but goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua did well to save Riaan Hanamub’s shot at the near post. Hanamub – standing at a point with full sight of the goal - had another chance seconds later, but his effort hit the side net.

Andile Mbenyane, with a delightful chipped ball into the box, spotted Siphelele Luthuli, who was unable to beat Veli Mothwa in AmaZulu’s goal and thus wasted a chance to double their lead in the 20th minute.

A mistake from Abdi Banda a minute after the half-hour mark almost gave Usuthu a good chance to claim an equalizer. Augustine Kwem, after taking advantage of Banda’s error, was unable to find the back of the net as his shot hit the crossbar. Dumisani Zuma’s follow-up shot was eventually cleared by Pietersen.

Mothwa did well in the 39th minute to save the home side from going down again. With a good reflex, he stopped Mbenyane’s strike before Matrose’s follow-up hit was blocked.

Two minutes to the half-time break, Matrose managed to go round Mothwa and score the second goal for Chippa United.

In the second minute of added time, Usuthu denied the Chilli Boys a clean sheet when he scored with a clinical header. Thembela Sikhakhane provided the assist for Zulu to score his first goal for the club.

AmaZulu’s situation was made worse when Kwem was given a straight red card three minutes after Zulu had registered his debut goal.

At Bidvest Stadium, Stellenbosch claimed a 2-1 win against Swallows FC courtesy of goals from Sinethemba Mngomezulu and Junior Mendieta.

The Birds’ first chance to break the deadlock came in the 10th minute, but a combination between Tshediso Patjie and Waseem Isaacs could not yield a goal as the latter was unable to connect with a final ball while in a good shooting position.

In the 28th minute, Mngomezulu scored his first goal for the club as he propelled Stellies into the lead.

However, an own goal by Vuli Sibiya in the 37th minute ensured the scoreline read 1-1 before the half-time break.

Stellenbosch restored their lead in the 53rd minute through Mendieta. Sibongiseni Mthethwa first hit the post, but Mendieta was in the right place to find the back of the net from the rebound.