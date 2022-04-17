PSL Wrap: Chippa United down Stellenbosch, Swallows and Marumo Gallants share spoils

Chippa United secured a vital 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC during Sunday's Premier Soccer League clash.

With an assist from Thokozani Sekotlong, Sammy Seabi – who came on for Janovane September in the 65th minute - scored the only goal for the home side who moved to the 12th position with the victory.

The away side had a good chance to open the score in the sixth minute when Ashley du Preez collected a pass from Judas Moseamedi, but he was unable to beat goalkeeper Lloyt Kazapua from close range.

Sage Stephens saved Chippa United from conceding an equalizer when he punched away Bienvenu Eva Nga’s close-range effort as the second half began.

Four yellow cards were shown in the encounter, with three of those going to Stellenbosch. Juan Ortiz, Waseem Isaacs, and Junior Mendieta were the players cautioned, while Chippa United’s Siphelele Luthuli was the only star to be booked from his side.

Apart from the Seabi-September change, the home side made four substitutions, with Luthuli, Azola Matrose, and Eva Nga making way for Andile Mbenyane, Sekotlong, and Sandile Mthethwa, respectively.

On the Stellenbosch side, Robyn Johannes, Isaacs, Mendieta, and Alton Macheke replaced Moseamedi, Ortiz, Du Preez, and Ibraheem Jabaar, respectively.

At Peter Mokaba Stadium, struggling Moroka Swallows and Marumo Gallants shared the points after a 1-1 draw.

Ruzaigh Gamildien – Swallows’ top scorer last season – scored the opening goal for the away side in the second minute with an assist from Monnapule Saleng.

However, Gallants fought back and scored an equalizer in the 20th minute when Katlego Otladisa found the back of the net with Lerato Lamola providing the assist.

Only two players were cautioned, with Joseph Malongoane of Gallants and Kagiso Malinga of the away side going into the referee's book.

Thato Khiba, Sibusiso Kumalo, and Letsie Koapeng were the stars who came on as Gallants made their changes, withdrawing Mpho Mvelase, Monde Mphambaniso, and Lamola.

Swallows made five substitutions with Jody February, Givemore Khupe, Matlala Makgalwa, Mwape Musonda and Sphesihle Mbhele replacing Thela Ngobeni, Kagiso Malinga Musa Nyatama, Gamildien and Grant Margeman.