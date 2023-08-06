PSL Wrap: Cape Town City leave it late but Khanyisa Mayo frustrated and ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Bernard Parker misses penalty

GOAL gives you a comprehensive wrap of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League games that took place on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Bernard Parker had an unfortunate start to the 2023/24 PSL season as he missed a penalty for TS Galaxy in the 50th minute. However, he ended up with a lot to cheer about as he was named Man of the Match.

However, the Rockets eventually had something to smile about against Cape Town Spurs as Cohen Stander gifted them with an own goal as Sead Ramovic won his opening game with a slender 1-0.

TALE OF NO.10s: Keagan Buchanan - who just joined the Mother City outfit in their maiden season in the top-flight in the disguise of Spurs - had the No.10 on his back but his showing was not quite of a star player. Shaun Bartlett only kept him on the pitch for 69 minutes.

Meanwhile, at the Athlone Stadium, Eric Tinkler was cut a frustrated figure when he saw his Cape Town City side failing to score against PSL returnees Polokwane City until lady luck struck in stoppage time. Joaquim Paciencia scored a debut goal with a towering header much to the relief of the hosts as they won 1-0.

However, Khanyisa Mayo, who debuted in the No.10 jersey could not believe that after numerous attempts, he failed to find the back of the net as Rise and Shine remained resolute in defence while he was still on the pitch as he was substituted on the 77th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tinkler has always lauded Mayo as one of the best strikers in the PSL and the 24-year-old proved that when he jointly collected the Golden Boot alongside Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile as they finished the season on a dozen goals.

Mayo is looking to impress Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, who left him out of his recent squad despite being the league's top goal-getter.

Buchanan, on the other hand, is looking to revive his career after forgettable stints at Amakhosi and recently AmaZulu.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Citizens will take on Moroka Swallows on Wednesday, Bartlett's men will host Sekhukhune United on the same day while Galaxy play Chippa as Rise and Shine will welcome Stellenbosch FC.