PSL Wrap: Cape Town City compound Bloemfontein Celtic's woes, TTM grab Limpopo Derby bragging rights

The Citizens and Tshakhuma recorded wins on matchday four of the 2020/21 season on Sunday afternoon

outsmarted Bloemfontein to win 4-2 in an enthralling Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Cape Town Stadium.

The Citizens were looking to bounce back to winning ways after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to in their previous match on November 4.

While Phunya Sele Sele were desperate to secure their maiden victory of the season in the league having suffered to a 1-0 defeat to over two weeks ago.

It took 17 minutes for Mduduzi Mdantsane to break the deadlock when he beat Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane to make it 1-0 to City - netting his third goal of the season in the process.

It was soon 2-0 to City, who were awarded a penalty after Fagrie Lakay was fouled in the box and the diminutive attacker dusted himself off and clinically converted the penalty kick to make it 2-0 to City.

Taariq Fielies then conceded a penalty when fouled Celtic striker Victor Letsoalo in the box and Ndumiso Mabena converted from the spot-kick to make it 2-1 four minutes before the half-time break.

However, City restored their two-goal lead through Thabo Nodada to make it 3-1 as he scored with a thunderous long-range shot heading into the half-time break.

Menzi Masuku was introduced by Celtic prior to the start of the second-half and the attacker managed to pull one back in the 69th-minute making it 3-2 as he gave a glimmer of hope to Siwelele.

Nodada had other ideas as the new Bafana Bafana international netted with a header to seal a 4-2 victory over Celtic and the win took City to the fifth spot on the league standings.

While Celtic remained 15th on the league standings and winless, having registered three defeats and one draw this term.

Meanwhile, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) recorded their first-ever win in the PSL when they edged out FC in the Limpopo Derby clash at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Tshakhuma had suffered a 2-0 defeat to Swallows FC in their previous match just before the international break, while Bakgaga maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-1 draw with Lamontville on November 4.

The hosts' new signing Thabo Rakhale thought he had broken the deadlock when he beat Oscarine Masuluke with a decent finish, but his goal was disallowed for offside a few minutes into game.

However, TTM were awarded a penalty which was missed by Rhulani Manzini, who ballooned his effort over the crossbar in the 32nd minute and the score was 0-0 at the interval.

TTM continued to dominate the match after the restart and they grabbed a late winning goal through second-half substitute Justin Shonga, who scored in stoppage time to seal a 1-0 win for TTM.

As a result, Tshakhuma climbed up to the 10th spot on the league standings, while Baroka slipped down to the fourth spot on the log after recording their maiden defeat of the season.