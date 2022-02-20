PSL Wrap: Cape Town City beat Golden Arrows to end winless run, Sekhukhune United overpower Baroka

Cape Town City returned to winning ways after a 1-0 Premier Soccer League win over Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium.

This was the Citizen's first victory since their 2-1 victory against Swallows on December 12, 2021. Khanyiso Mayo scored the goal that pushed the away side into eighth place on the standings while Abafana Bes'thende will remain 10th.

Mayo, who had replaced Mogamat May in the 68th minute, scored the only goal of the encounter 10 minutes after his introduction.

Both Cape Town City and Golden Arrows made five changes each as Sbonelo Cele, Lungelo Dube, Nduduzo Sibiya, Saziso Magawana, and Nqobeko Dlamini were replaced by Thubelihle Magubane, Mtshali Lindokuhle, Sera Motebang, Siboniso Conco, and Sazi Gumbi for the home side.

For Cape Town City, Darwin Gonzalez, Thabo Nodada, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Craig Martin, and May were withdrawn as Fidele Ambina, Keanu Cupido, Tashreeq Morris, and the goalscorer, Mayo came on.

There were two yellow cards on the part of Golden Arrows with Cele receiving it in the 44th minute before Thabani Zuke was cautioned in the 74th minute. Martin, May, and Ambima were Cape Town City's players who were cautioned in the 13th, 64th, and 86th minutes.

Meanwhile, at Ellis Park Stadium, Sekhukhune United recorded a 4-0 win over Baroka FC.

Chibuike Ohizu's brace, Justin Shonga, and Vusimuzi Mncube's goal gave the home side the victory over the Ga-Mphahlele-based side.

Shonga broke the deadlock in the third minute before the Nigerian scored his first goal of the game in the 24th minute. The 25-year-old earned his brace in the 68th minute as the hosts stretched their lead.

Mncube - who replaced Nkanyiso Madonsela in the 73trd minute and with an assist from Tshediso Patjie - struck the fourth for the aggressive United in the 80th minute.

Richard Mbulu and Denwin Farmer were Baroka's players who were cautioned in the 47th and 59th minutes, respectively, while Seun Ledwaba of Sekhukhune United was the only one who received a yellow card from his side.

Even with eight minutes added, Baroka could not find at least a goal to deny their rivals the clean sheet.