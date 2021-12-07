PSL Wrap: Cape Town City and TS Galaxy secure entertaining victories

Cape Town City edged out Maritzburg United 3-2 in an enthralling Premier Soccer League encounter at DHL Stadium on Tuesday night.



The Citizens got off the perfect start when Mduduzi Mdantsane hit the back of the net just 11 minutes into the game to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead.



It was the Bafana Bafana international's third goal in as many league matches having established himself as one of the best goalscoring midfielders in the country.



City doubled their lead after the restart when the hard-running Fagrie Lakay scored in the 49th minute with Tashreeq Morris providing the assist.



Maritzburg managed to pull one back through Leletu Skelem with 20 minutes left to make it 2-1 - scoring his first competitive goal for the Team of Choice.



It was end-to-end stuff in the closing stages as Morris put his name on the score sheet to restore the Citizens' two-goal lead with Lakay providing the assist in the 84th minute.



Lakay's Bafana teammate Bongokuhle Hlongwane then pulled one back for Maritzburg with three minutes left, but his goal proved to a mere consolation as City held on to record a 3-2 win.



The result left City and Maritzburg on 10th and 11th spots respectively on the league standings.



Meanwhile, TS Galaxy showed character when they came from behind to defeat Chippa United 3-1 at Mbombela Stadium in the first game of the day.



The Chilli Boys opened the scoring through Bienvenu Eva Nga just five minutes into the game. The Cameroonian hitman was making it two goals in as many league games.



However, the lead lasted for 12 minutes as Sinethemba Mngomezulu scored his fourth league goal of the season to make it 1-1 after the Chippa defence was exposed.



The score was 1-1 at half-time, but two late goals earned the Rockets the win. Menzi Ndwandwe scored from the spot-kick after the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 84th minute.



Ndwandwe then turned from goalscorer to provider when he set up Wayde Lekay, who made no mistake as found the back of the net in stoppage time - sealing Galaxy's win.



The victory elevated Galaxy to 12th place on the league standings, while a struggling Chippa side remained 15th on the log.