PSL Wrap: Bidvest Wits lose ground in the title race, Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch win

Goal takes a look at three matches of the five league matches that took place on Friday and Saturday

2-0

Bidvest Wits failed to capitalise on their games on hand as they went down 2-0 to Cape Town City on Saturday night.

This was a difficult match for the Students as they had to contend with the windy weather in the Mother City.

Thabo Nodada saw his penalty saved by Ricardo Goss just after the hour-mark, but City were not to discouraged as they continued to attack Wits.

Kermit Erasmus then opened the scoring with an easy tap-in soon afterwards to give Cape Town City the lead.

Graig Martin then doubled City's advantage with a sublime finish after beating the offside trap.

In the end, City claimed maximum points while Wits remained fourth and 12 points behind leaders with three games in hand.

1-0

Maritzburg United moved up to sixth on the log with a 1-0 win over AmaZulu at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

It took Thabo Kutumela's 27th-minute strike for the Team of Choice to beat their provincial rivals.

Eric Tinkler knew he had to keep a close eye on Bongi Ntuli who has been AmaZulu's go-to-guy when it comes to scoring goals this season.

Ntuli couldn't add to his tally of 10 league goals as Maritzburg United defended as a unit throughout the encounter in Pietermaritzburg.

Stellenbosch FC 1-0 FC

In the Western Cape, Waseem Isaacs scored the only goal of the game as Stellenbosch FC narrowly edged out Baroka on Friday night.

This was Isaacs' eighth goal of the season and his first in 2020 after being out with an injury.

The win lifted Stellies up to 11th on the PSL log, and coach Steve Barker would definitely be pleased with his team's performances in the last two games.