PSL Wrap: Baroka FC leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs after Chippa United win, Bloemfontein Celtic held

Two matches were played on Tuesday with Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele being the only team which recorded a win on the day

Baroka FC snapped their five-match winless run in the PSL when they secured a 1-0 win over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Chippa were looking to make it two wins in a row having secured a 1-0 victory over National First Division side Pretoria Callies in the Nedbank Cup semi-final game on April 18.

While Baroka were desperate for a victory after holding Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-1 draw in a PSL encounter on April 15.

Both teams created chances in the opening proceedings, but the only goal of the match came four minutes before half-time and Goodman Mosele was the man, who scored.

The South Africa under-23 international pounced on a poor pass from Chippa goalkeeper Rashid Watenga and he hit the back of the net to make it 1-0 to Baroka.

Chippa's interim coach Siyabulela Gwambi introduced Kurt Lentjies prior to the start of the second-half as the home side looked to level matters.

The hosts came close to scoring when Augustine Chidi Kwem's effort shaved the top of the crossbar after he was afforded some space on the edge of the Baroka box.

Baroka then stood firm at the back in the closing stages of the encounter and ultimately, they ran out 1-0 winners over Chippa, who are now winless in 10 matches in the league.

The win saw Baroka leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs and climbed up into eighth place on the league standings, while relegation-threatened Chippa remained 15th on the log.

Meanwhile, Bloemfontein Celtic extended their unbeaten run to five matches when they held Swallows FC to a 1-1 draw at Dr Molemela Stadium.

Phunya Sele Sele were hoping to return to winning ways after drawing 1-1 with Lamontville Golden Arrows on April 20.

While the Beautiful Birds were determined to secure their second consecutive win having edged out Black Leopards 1-0 on April 11.

Both goals were scored in the second-half and the deadlock was broken by Kgaogelo Sekgota 10 minutes into the second-half.

The left-footed winger received a misplaced pass from Celtic goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and he made no mistake as he hit the back of the net to hand Swallows a 1-0 lead.

However, the lead last for five minutes as Neo Maema scored with a low shot from inside the box and the Celtic attacker's strike ensured that the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The result saw Celtic and Swallows remain 11th and fifth respectively on the league standings.