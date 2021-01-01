PSL Wrap: AmaZulu FC leapfrog Mamelodi Sundowns into top spot, SuperSport United's struggles continue

The league action continued on Saturday with Usuthu, Galaxy, Chippa and Leopards all registering wins

AmaZulu FC boosted their hopes of winning this season's PSL title after secured a 1-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday afternoon.

Usuthu knew that they had to win the game in order to climb to the top of the league standings and that is exactly what they did at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Luvuyo Memela's seventh league goal of the season earned AmaZulu a 1-0 victory over fellow title contenders, Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal Derby clash.

Therefore, AmaZulu are now sitting at the top of the league standings - two points above second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who will take on Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

While Arrows remained third on the log - five points behind second-placed Sundowns and seven points behind leaders, AmaZulu as the race for the title hots up.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United's struggles in the league continued as they extended their winless run to 10 matches when they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The hosts got off to the perfect with Kudakwashe Mahachi scoring to hand SuperSport a 1-0 lead just seven minutes into the game with Sipho Mbule grabbing an assist.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele pushed for the equalising goal and it came in the second-half when SuperSport defender Grant Kekana netted an own-goal in the 77th minute and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The result saw SuperSport and Baroka remain sixth and 10th respectively on the standings as the two teams look to finish in the top eight in order to qualify for next season's MTN8.

At Mbombela Stadium, TS Galaxy cemented their place in the top eight when they claimed a 1-0 win over Cape Town City courtesy of Mxolisi Macuphu's 65th-minute goal.

While Chippa United eased their relegation fears when they defeated Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

Kurt Lentjies' first-half goal earned Chippa the win and they moved up to the 14th spot on the standings - climbing out of the relegation zone in the process and Stellies remained 13th on the log.

Lastly, Black Leopards kept their hopes of avoiding relegation to the National First Division (NFD) when they secured a 2-1 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Two goals from Roderick Kabwe and Sanele Mathenjwa inspired Leopards to a much-needed win in the Limpopo Derby clash, while Alfred Ndengane grabbed Tshakhuma's consolation goal.

The win saw Leopards remain 16th on the standings, but they are now four points behind 15th-placed Tshakhuma as the battle to avoid relegation intensifies.