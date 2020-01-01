PSL Wrap: AmaZulu FC and Swallows FC secure convincing victories

Match-day three took centre stage on Wednesday night with SuperSport among the teams which recorded wins

FC registered their first win of the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) season when they defeated Black at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

Usuthu grabbed two late goals through their new signing Luvuyo Memela, who was a constant threat to the Lidoda Duvha defence throughout the match.

The former winger beat Leopards goalkeeper Jonas Mendes in the 79th minute, before sealing AmaZulu's 2-0 win with another goal with seven minutes left on the clock.

The victory took AmaZulu to the ninth spot on the league standings with four points, while Leopards are placed 16th on the table without a single point.

AmaZulu's KwaZulu-Natal rivals, Lamontville fought back to hold FC to a draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The score was 0-0 at the interval with the two teams having failed to convert their chances in the first-half.

The deadlock was broken three minutes into the second-half when Elvis Makgopa netted his scored goal of the season to make it 1-0 to Baroka.

However, the Arrows pushed for the equalizing goal which they got in stoppage time through Velemseni Ndwandwe, who ensured that the encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

The draw saw Baroka slip down to the second spot on the league standings with seven points, while Arrows are placed fifth on the log with five points.

Meanwhile, Swallows FC are still unbeaten in their return to the elite league after securing a comfortable victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Thohoyandou Stadium.

The Birds scored twice through Ruzaigh Gamildien and Njabulo Ngcobo in the second-half to clinch a 2-0 win which was a second successive victory for Brandon Truter's side.

Swallows are now placed third on the league standings with seven points, while Tshakhuma are sitting on the 13th spot with two points.

Lastly, SuperSport United returned to winning ways after overcoming Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium having lost to Arr.

The only goal of the match was netted by Teboho Mokoena with three minutes left on the clock and SuperSport held on to secure a 1-0 victory.

As a result, SuperSport are now sitting on the fourth spot on the league standings with six points, while Stellenbosch find themselves 12th on the table with two points.