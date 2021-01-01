PSL Wrap: AmaZulu edge closer to Mamelodi Sundowns, TTM ease relegation fears

The league action continued on Wednesday with Tshakhuma and Galaxy registering narrow wins

AmaZulu FC edged closer to PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after claiming an emphatic 5-1 win over Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.

It took just nine minutes for Usuthu to open the scoring when Augustine Mulenga scored with a low shot to hand AmaZulu a 1-0 lead following an excellent team move.

Coach Benni McCarthy's side continued to play their usual counter-pressing football and they were awarded a penalty after Luvuyo Memela was fouled by City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.

The resultant penalty was converted by Tapelo Xoki to hand AmaZulu a 2-0 lead heading into the half-time break and it was the defender's fourth league goal of the season.

Usuthu continued to mount pressure on the Citizens after the restart and they extended their lead in the 49th minute when Lehlohonolo Majoro scored with a tap in to make it 3-0.

The visitors did not take their foot off the pedal and they were awarded another penalty after Majoro was fouled in the box in the 66th minute and Luvuyo Memela scored from the spot-kick to hand AmaZulu a 4-0 lead.

However, the Citizens managed to pull one back through Fagrie Lakay, who hit the back of the net from close range to make it 4-1 with 13 minutes left on the clock.

AmaZulu's 5-1 win was then sealed by Siyethemba Sithebe in the 86th minute and the KwaZulu-Natal giants remained second on the league standings, but they are now a point behind leaders, Sundowns, while City remained seventh on the log.

Meanwhile, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the PSL by securing a 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored by Joseph Malongoane in the second-half with the former Orlando Pirates winger having been introduced in the 68th minute.

Super-sub Molangoane grabbed a 74th-minute winning goal to hand TTM a 1-0 victory with fellow substitute Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo grabbing an assist.

Article continues below

The win left TTM placed 14th on the standings - a point above the relegation zone, while Celtic slipped down to 11th place on the table.

Lastly, TS Galaxy snapped their four-match losing run in the PSL when they edged out Baroka FC 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium courtesy of Ebrahim Seedat's 73rd minute winning goal.

It was the left-back's maiden goal of the season and it earned Galaxy a narrow win which saw them climbed up to eighth place on the standings, while Baroka remained 10th on the log.