PSL Wrap: AmaZulu’s duel against Golden Arrows called off, Baroka relegated

The Premier Soccer League match between AmaZulu and Golden Arrows has been called off due to a heavy downpour at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The game was stopped – deep in the second half - when the score read 1-1.

In the game, Arrows took an early lead when Velemseni Ndwandwe struck to open the scoring for the visitors in the second minute. The scorer found the back of the net after they had put Usuthu under pressure since the first whistle was blown.

After conceding, AmaZulu launched an assault that exposed their hosts, and Sifiso Mlungwana had to block a shot by Usuthu’s Luvuyo Memela before the ball was cleared for safety under immense pressure in the sixth minute.

The game had to be stopped briefly due to falling rain, but it resumed thereafter.

A minute after Arrows failed to capitalize on a 23rd-minute chance following a counter-attack, they allowed AmaZulu to equalize. The visitors launched their own counter-attack and a final short pass from Memela to Sphesihle Maduna – who found the back of the net from close range - is all they wanted to score.

Mlungwana made another great save to deny Memela in the 31st minute to keep the score at 1-1 just after the hour mark. Memela launched a thunderous left-footed shot, but the goalkeeper punched the ball back into play as Thembela Sikhakhane could not score from the resultant rebound.

Arrows had other perfect chances to score in the 54th and 56th minutes, but Veli Mothwa in AmaZulu’s goal did well to deny them with good saves on both occasions.

In the 74th minute, the referee had to halt the proceedings once more due to bad weather. The game was finally called off when the rain persisted.

75' The referee suspends play once again due to the weather conditions

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch moved to third place after a 1-0 win over Cape Town City at Danie Craven Stadium.

Warren Scott, with an assist from Mogamad De Goede, struck late in the second half to ensure the away side won the bragging rights of the Western Cape Derby with the slim win.

Meanwhile, City almost grabbed an opener in the 12th minute but Khanyisa Mayo was flagged down for offside after Thabo Nodada had set him through on goal. The two superbly combined yet again in the 25th minute, but were unlucky not to get a goal out of their effort.

Nodada found Mayo and, with only one defender to beat, the latter decided to go for goal and ended up shooting wide, wasting a golden chance to put his side ahead.

There was a nice chance for Stellenbosch to break the deadlock in the 42nd minute after a nice combination between Marc Van Heerden and Dean van Rooyen. However, Fidele Ambina read their moves and made a vital block to help Cape Town City end the siege from the home side.

Cape Town survived once more in the 70th minute when Van Rooyen found himself in a perfect goalscoring space but ended up wasting the opportunity as the visitors breathed a sigh of relief.

Stellenbosch finally broke the deadlock in the 87th minute with a well-orchestrated free-kick. Van Heerden delivered the set-piece which Scott connected to and scored to break Cape Town City’s resilience.

At Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, TS Galaxy defeated Chippa United 1-0.

Spiwe Msimango scored the only goal of the game in the second minute of added time to help Galaxy dodge relegation courtesy of the win to finish 12th with 30 points, one above Chippa who are 13th.

Elsewhere, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United shared points courtesy of a 2-2 draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Chibuike Ohizu and Nyiko Mobbie were the scorers of Sekhukhune United, while Gallants found the back of the net through Sibusiso Sibeko and Phillip Ndlondlo’s penalty.

Finally, at Harry Gwala Stadium, Maritzburg United emerged 1-0 winners over relegated Baroka FC.

Clayton Daniels scored United’s goal in the 55th minute as Lucky Baloyi provided the assist. The loss in the hands of United meant Baroka – at the bottom and with only 25 points - have dropped to the second-tier.