PSL Wrap: AmaZulu draw pushes Royal AM above Kaizer Chiefs

Royal AM moved above Kaizer Chiefs on the Premier Soccer League table despite a Saturday 0-0 draw against AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Amakhosi are yet to know the fate of their game against Cape Town City after they declared they were unable to host their Saturday rivals after 31 of their stars tested positive for Covid-19.

Consequently, Royal AM moved to second place - based on superior goal difference - with 22 points after holding Benni McCarthy's side to a goalless draw.

Makhehlene Makhaula, Tapelo Xoki, and Peter Masilela of AmaZulu were yellow carded in the 57th, 69th, and in the second minute of added time, respectively, while Tshidiso Monamodi of Royal AM was the only player warned - in the 81st minute - from his side.

Meanwhile, Wandisile Letlabika scored in the 88th minute to ensure Swallows FC shared points with Maritzburg United courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Dobsonville Stadium.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane - in the 45th minute and with an assist from Rowan Human - had put the visiting side ahead before the home side fought hard and got rewarded with an equaliser in the dying minutes of the game.

Swallows, who are struggling in the season, are 16th with just nine points from 13 games after the draw, while Maritzburg United are 11th with five more points.

As the team shared the spoils, none of the players was yellow-carded.

Finally, a 2-1 win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium saw Golden Arrows register their first back-to-back wins this season.

After a 3-2 victory against Baroka FC last time out, Golden Arrows needed two goals from Michael Gumede and Pule Mmodi to register the second straight win in the PSL in the ongoing campaign.

Gumede gave them the lead in the seventh minute before Chippa United's Bienvenu Eva Nga equalised - with an assist from Jemondre Dickens - in the 34th minute.

Chippa United's Mogakolodi Ngele and Eva Nga were the only players to be cautioned as they were yellow carded in the 42nd and 47th minutes, respectively.

Nduduzo Sibiya delivered an assist for Mmodi to score the winning goal for the visitors in the 52nd minute.