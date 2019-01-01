PSL: What did the opening weekend teach us about the title race?

Did any of the primary contenders for Mamelodi Sundowns' crown suggest they could unseat the Brazilians during the opening weekend?

The new Premier Soccer League season officially started over the weekend, affording fans the chance to have a maiden glimpse of this term's potential title contenders.

, and all registered victories on matchday one, while defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns sent out a strong statement to their rivals by brushing aside SuperSport United 2-0 in the Tshwane Derby.

However, beyond the victories, what did we learn about the title contenders, and which of the quartet suggested they're best placed to bring home the gold this term?

The Brazilians proved why they are strong candidates to win this season's title with their impressive showing against Kaitano Tembo's charges.



Pitso Mosimane has set his sights on a record-extending 10th PSL title and Sundowns will take some stopping, with key players Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane having started the new season firing on all cylinders.



Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates to the title in the last two campaigns, although the latter suggested they'll be right back in the mix with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bloemfontein .

The fact that the win was secured without key man Thembinkosi Lorch only hints at the Buccaneers' strength in depth.



Milutin Sredojevic, who has won league titles in Sudan, and Ethiopia, is in the final year of his contract with Bucs and is desperate to clinch his first trophy in . He's learned a lot over the last two campaigns with Bucs, but can he transform that knowledge into title success this term?

Pirates' Gauteng rivals Wits also got off to a flying start as they thrashed a hapless FC side 3-0, making their intentions for the new term clear.

Gavin Hunt's side spent the better part of last season at the top of the league standings, but they lost steam at crucial points in the campaign and finished third.

Four-time PSL title-winning coach Hunt will look to ensure the Clever Boys maintain their title charge from day one until the end.



Meanwhile, are a club in transition under Ernst Middendorp and they also began the new term with a victory.

Article continues below

Erick Mathoho's deflected shot handed Amakhosi a narrow 3-2 win over on a day in which the team's defensive weaknesses were exposed.

The German coach will have to work on his side's defence in order to stand any chance of mounting a serious challenge for this season's title, although they should be bolstered by the return of Itumeleng Khune, who missed this clash as he recovers from his ongoing injury concerns.

Teams like SuperSport United and are underdogs to lift the prize once again, but they will have to improve on their matchday one results in order to compete for the honours with the favourites, Sundowns, Pirates and Wits. In truth, the duo showed little during the opening weekend to suggest that they can trouble the division's true giants come the season's end.



Benni McCarthy's City let a two-lead slip against FC and they drew 2-2, while three-time PSL champions SuperSport were brushed aside by a formidable Sundowns side, so don't expect either of these two to keep pace with the top four as the season wears on.